India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I in Indore: Team India Report Card

Rohit Sharma: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
It was another masterful display from Rohit Sharma as he smashed the joint fastest century in T20I, reaching his ton off just 35 balls. There is no better sight in world cricket when Rohit Sharma starts finding the middle off his bat and unfortunately for Sri Lanka, it happened again in Indore, almost a deja-vu off what had happened in Mohali. It was a chanceless innings as he ended up smashing 118 off 42 deliveries, with 12 4s and 10 6s at an incredible strike rate of 274.71 to help India reach 260/5 at the end of 20 overs. Had he batted the full quota of 20 overs, then who knows, he might have ended with a double-ton in T20Is!
KL Rahul: Rating 10: Verdict: Excellent
Another sensational knock from one of India's most consistent T20 players, as he played the perfect supporting role to Rohit and ended up scoring 89 off 49 balls. Although he would be slightly disappointed as he missed a ton, but he almost batted through the innings. He hit 5 boundaries and cleared the rope 8 times in his knock. Rahul has totally utilised the chance he has been given by Shikhar Dhawan's absence at the top of the order.
MS Dhoni: Rating 7: Verdict: Good
He came into bat at the no.3 position but would have been slightly disappointed with his effort. Though, its always difficult to hit right from the first ball, he still managed to hit 2 sixes and 2 fours. He scored 28 off 21 balls, but would have loved a better strike-rate than 133.33.
Hardik Pandya: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Although he faced only three balls but Pandya made full utilisation of those deliveries as he smashed a four and a six before being dismissed. Pandya was solid with the ball as he took one wicket and conceded only 23 runs off 3.2 overs. He also didn't bowl any extras.
Kuldeep Yadav: Rating 8: Verdict: Very Good
Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav once again produced a scintillating spell of spin bowling as he scalped three wickets to help India clinch the match. However, he didn't start on a good note as he gave away 45 runs in his first three overs but came back strongly in his final over to take the wickets of Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera and Asela Gunaratne. Even Perera admitted after the match that it was Kuldeep who took the momentum away from them by taking these wickets in his last over.
Yuzvendra Chahal: Rating: 9 Verdict: Very Good
Yuzvendra Chahal continued his glorious wicket-taking form as he ended the match with excellent figures of 4/52. Similar to Kuldeep, Chahal went for runs in his initial overs but came back strongly and broke the 109-run partnership between Kusal Perera and Upul Tharanga, by removing the latter. By picking up four wickets in the first T20I, Chahal had become the leading wicket-taker in the format in 2017 and now he has added four more to that tally to sit pretty at the top with 23 scalps in just 11 games.
Jaydev Unadkat: Rating: 6 Verdict: Good
Considering there was absolutely nothing in the wicket for pacers, Jaydev Unadkat bowled admirably well and was even rewarded with a wicket for his efforts. Niroshan Dickwella was off to good brisk start but Unadkat put the breaks on the Lankan batting by removing the southpaw for 25. However, he couldn't add to his tally further as spinners came to the fore and the left-handed pacer had to settle with figures of 1/22 in 3 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah: Rating: 5 Verdict: Average
Jasprit Bumrah had an off-game according to his own astronomical high standards. The right-arm pacer went wicket-less in his three overs and gave away 21 runs as well. However, it must be noted that Bumrah didn't do too much wrong with the ball but there were hardly any wicket-taking deliveries from the pacer.
Shreyas Iyer: Rating NA: Verdict: NA
Manish Pandey: Rating NA: Verdict: NA
Dinesh Karthik: Rating NA: Verdict: NA
First Published: December 23, 2017, 4:13 PM IST