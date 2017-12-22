India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I, Indore, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST, Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played on December 22 and will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1, 3 and Star Sports 1, 3 HD. The live broadcast of the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 PM IST and the match can also be streamed online on www.hotstar.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow our live blog on cricketnext.com.
There seems no end to the woes of the visitors, who slumped to a heavy 93-run defeat in the series-opener in Cuttack.
While the Indian youngsters have put their hands up to deliver the goods, the Lankans are going through a terrible phase of transition during which they are badly in need of reliable performers.
The result has been a lack of contest and one-sided results, prompting many to question the very logic of India playing such a weak side again and again.
This series has hardly proved to be a good preparation for the challenging South Africa tour that awaits India next month, considering the home team's domination in the absence of a good opposition in favourable conditions.
The Indian batsmen have made merry against a toothless attack. Runs and wickets always give confidence to the players but there is a question mark over how much these performances will count in the South African conditions.
Absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and a transformed Bhuvneshwar Kumar has not given any respite to the Sri Lankans, who overtly rely on seniors such as Angelo Mathews.
However, even the senior Lankan players have struggled to counter the Indian bowlers and batsmen.
A robust domestic structure coupled with Indian Premier League (IPL) has prepared a good bench strength for the hosts.
Players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have come into their own immediately after making their International debuts.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
First Published: December 22, 2017, 4:00 AM IST