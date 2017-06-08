India vs Sri Lanka: 5 Players To Watch Out For at The Oval

Getty Images

As India prepares to face Sri Lanka in the second match of their Champions Trophy campaign, we take a look at five players who might hold the key to which way the result will go.

Virat Kohli

Captain Virat Kohli seems to never go out of form, and against Sri Lanka he seems to always up his game. His innings of 133 in Hobart - where the team chased down 321 in less than 37 overs - is often termed as one of the greatest One Day innings of all time. Kohli tackles Lasith Malinga the way no other play in international players, using his strong wrists to play the yorkers, and often find boundaries with ease.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma too seems to enjoy playing against Sri Lanka, he crossed the mountain of 200 against the team, scoring 264 which remains the highest one day score till date. Sharma is coming back to international cricket after a long time, and he will be hoping to continue with the good form he showed against Pakistan in the last game. The impetus will be on him and Dhawan to provide a strong foundation in seaming and swinging conditions.

Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga might not be the same bowler he was a few years back, but he still remains the biggest threat for India. He will be hoping to improve his personal record against India, as he has accounted for only 38 wickets in 33 matches at an average above 40. He will also lead the rather inexperienced Sri Lankan attack, and his performance will be the key if Sri Lanka is to provide any kind of challenge.

Angelo Mathews

The importance of Angelo Mathews to this Sri Lankan team can be judged by the fact that he is expected to play despite having a calf injury. He might not bowl in the match, but its his batting which Sri Lanka will be so dependent on. Coming in the middle-order, he provides the much needed stability which Sri Lanka middle-order needs. As we saw in the last game, Tharanga provided a good start, but the middle-order simply collapsed against South African bowling. Considering how Indian bowlers are in good form, Mathews will have to play the role of an anchor for Sri Lanka.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

India's pace attack will be spearheaded by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who will be looking to get back amongst the wickets, after not living up to his high standards against Pakistan. After adding some pace to his bowling, Bhuvaneshwar has become a whole new bowler. Now, he can bowlers overs up front and come back towards the death to restrict the runs. He can bowl yorkers at will, which makes him a key bowler towards the end of the innings.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 2:04 PM IST