India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews Dedicates Win to Flood Victims

Angelo Mathews. (Getty Images)

London: When Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews and Asela Gunaratne wrapped up the chase against India in the 49th over, the Indian tricolours had vanished and the Sri Lankan Lion was out there to be seen by all. Yes, David had beaten Goliath and how. But skipper Mathews made no bones about the fact that the team had punched above their weight and has gone ahead to dedicate the win to all those Lankans who were affected by the floods.

Taking to Twitter, Mathews wrote: “We dedicate this to everyone affected by floods.love u all.Thanks for the love and blessings.big one coming up #greatful.”

Sri Lanka's victory a day after Pakistan shocked South Africa has completely changed the script in Group B. The remaining matches, between India and South Africa at the Oval on Sunday and Sri Lanka and Pakistan at Cardiff on Monday are virtual quarter-finals and Indian captain Virat Kohli said the team will be ready for the fight.

In total, 545,243 people of 142,811 families had been affected by the weather calamity. The South-West monsoon unleashed torrential rains, which ravaged fourteen districts in the western and southern parts of the country.

The DMC had issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents living along the Kelani River and within the Divisional Secretariats of Kollonnawa, Kaduwela, Wellampitiya, Kelaniya, Biyagama, Sedawatte, Dompe, Hanwella, Padukka and Avissawella.

Sri Lanka had sought international assistance, with India sending two naval ships laden with supplies. Following India's lead in sending out emergency relief to Sri Lanka, more countries started pledging assistance to provide relief to the flood victims.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 8:48 AM IST