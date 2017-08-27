India vs Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews Was Best Captain Sri Lanka Had After Madugalle, Says Arjuna Ranatunga

Mathews had been groomed for the captaincy since his U19 days. He captained the team in Champions Trophy, where Sri Lanka were knocked out in the first round. Then Sri Lanka suffered their first-ever bilateral series defeat to Zimbabwe, which eventually led to Mathews quitting his role as captain.
"Mathews is the best captain I have seen after Ranjan Madugalle. When he said that he wanted to quit, SLC should have told him to hang in there without throwing the towel in. If I had any say, I would have told him that this is not the time to quit," Ranatunga told Cricbuzz.
"When Sri Lanka whitewashed number one ranked Australia in the Test series last year, there were lot of people to take credit, but sadly when he lost he was made the scapegoat and all the blame was on him," noted Ranatunga. "Mathews was a very positive captain, but due to constant changes and lots of chopping and changing he started becoming negative because he lost the confidence."
Sri Lanka opted to go for split captaincy after Mathews resignation with Upul Tharanga handling the ODI side and Dinesh Chandimal taking care of the Test responsibilities.
Sri Lanka will play to save the series in the third ODI against India, in Pallekele on Sunday.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga
First Published: August 27, 2017, 12:18 PM IST