India vs Sri Lanka: Cheteshwar Pujara Achieves Rare Feat; Joins Shastri, Boycott in Illustrious List

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 20, 2017, 10:00 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara in action on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka (AFP Photo)

Cheteshwar Pujara has had a stellar year in Test cricket and the Saurashtra batsman added another feather to his cap on Day 5 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Kolkata.

Pujara became the third Indian batsmen to bat on all five days of a Test match.

The other two Indian batsmen who have achieved the same feat are,

Ravi Shastri against ENG, also at Kolkata (1984/85)

ML Jaisimha did it against AUS at Eden Gardens (1959/60)

Overall, Pujara is the ninth batsman to achieve this rare feat, he joined an illustrious list of players who have done the same,

ML Jaisimha (IND)

Geoff Boycott (ENG)

Kim Hughes (AUS)

Allan Lamb (ENG)

Ravi Shastri (IND)

Adrian Griffith (WI)

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

Alviro Petersen (SA)

Earlier, Pujara's 52 aided by Saha's 29 guided India to 172 in what were extremely difficult batting conditions. Relentless rains and some grass on the pitch had aided the Sri Lankan seam bowlers, who had India hobbling at 50/5.

Pujara showed great composure and skill, as he negotiated the Lankan paceman and also punished the loose deliveries. He was quick to attack the balls pitched up outside the off-stump and hit a couple of boundaries through the extra cover region.

This was Pujara's 16th half-century before he was dismissed by Gamage.

It will give him great encouragement before India embarks on a series of tough away tours, starting with South Africa in January and also including England, Australia and New Zealand later in the year.
First Published: November 20, 2017, 9:50 AM IST

