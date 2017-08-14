India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's Men Win 8th Series On Trot With Lankan Whitewash

Sri Lanka resumed on the overnight score of 19/1 in their second innings, after being bowled out for 135 in their first innings with chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets in his first outing of the series.
Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal (36), Angelo Mathews (35) and Niroshan Dickwella (41) tried their best to delay the inevitable but it was not to be as the Lankans were bowled out for 181 in the second innings.
The hosts' poor application with the bat was on show yet again as the the likes of Ashwin, Shami, Umesh and Kuldeep picked up wickets at regular intervals.
India put up a colossal 487 runs on the board while batting first with Shikhar Dhawan (119) and Hardik Pandya (108) slamming tons to help the visitors notch up another big first innings total. KL Rahul was unlucky to be dismissed for 85 in the first innings, a world record equalling seventh consecutive Test half-century.
Pandya was impressive down the order as he changed gears with great ease to bring up his maiden Test century and giving India hopes of finding yet another seam bowling all-rounder.
"The regulars have performed, but the biggest positive would be Hardik's inclusion and the way he shaped up in these three Test matches. The kind of confidence he showed the with the ball and the maturity with the bat, it really gives us a lot of boost and the balance," said Kohli post the commanding win.
Kohli also promised that his side will continue to play ruthless cricket.
"We are a young side, we look forward to play Test cricket, we look forward to play every single Test match with the same kind of excitement and that is the only way you can be ruthless," said the skipper.
"We like to be prepared before hand and be proactive rather than being reactive. We have age on our side and we have an opportunity to play together for five, six years for the country," he added.
Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was India's top scorer in the series with 358 runs with two centuries under his belt. Cheteshwar Pujara with 309 runs was India's second highest run-getter. Ravichandran Ashwin was India's highest wicket taker in the series with 17 wickets from 3 matches, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed out on the final Test due to a ban, finished second with 13 wickets from two matches.
India, who are the top Test playing nation, won their 8th Test series on the trot under the leadership of Virat Kohli.
Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Series while Hardik Pandya was awarded the Man of the Match award.
Hardik PandyaIndia vs Sri lankaIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017Kuldeep YadavRavichandran Ashwinshikhar dhawansri lanka vs indiaSri Lanka vs India 2017virat kohli
First Published: August 14, 2017, 3:06 PM IST