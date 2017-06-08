India vs Sri Lanka: Fans Have a Special Message for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

(Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team is currently fighting hard in England and Wales in a bid to successfully defend their Champions Trophy crown and as the players are sweating it out on the field, fans are making sure that there is no dearth of support for their stars.

The Indian cricket team has always been a crowd favourite. Wherever they play, crowds come in large numbers to watch them in action. This tournament is no exception. After record attendance in Edgbaston for the India and Pakistan encounter, the match against Sri Lanka also proved to a crwod-puller.

Among the cricketers, the spectators adore Virat Kohli. And why not? Kohli is the present Indian captain and he leads the team with a lot of passion. He also has been a talisman for the Indian batting for the last few years.

Another cricketer, who is never too far away from attention is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He might not be the captain anymore but he remains one of most loved cricketers in India.

We just love @mahi7781 & @virat.kohli. Don't we ? #CT17 #INDvSL #TeamIndia A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

As we see, the support for the team is intense. Indian spectators are known for being vociferous, colourful and they turn out in large numbers on such occassions. Even Kohli was pleased with the support that the team has been getting. On Wednesday in the pre-match conference he thanked the supporters saying,"When you start like that more fans come in. As cricketers playing for India anywhere in the world you get good environment to play and you should cherish that. If you play exciting cricket people come to watch you."

When asked in the press conference about the support that India gets even on neutral venues, Angelo Mathews said, "What to do Indians are everywhere" and that is what it looks like today at the Oval. Decibal levels just reaching another high.

With India looking good to book a place in the last four of the tournament and with one more group game left, one can expect more people turning up for the games and cheering for the 'Men in Blue'.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 4:24 PM IST