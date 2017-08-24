Home ICC Women's World Cup WI vs IND News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele Highlights: Dhoni & Bhuvi Guide India to Win

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2017, 11:48 PM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, India in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2017 2nd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy 24 August, 2017

Toss won by India (decided to bowl)

India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Akila Dananjaya

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:36(IST)

That's it, its all over, incredible from Dhoni and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, it finishes off with a wide delivery. SL are rightly disappointed, Dhoni and Bhuvi elated although they don't show it. It has been a calm and collective innings from them! Great victory for India, who take this by 3 wickets!

23:31(IST)

50! Incredible from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, he completes his maiden half-century in limited overs cricket. He has overtaken Dhoni, reaching his 50 off just 77 balls. He is the second Indian to reach 50 batting at number 9.

23:29(IST)

Again, a good over for India, they get the runs in singles there.just eight runs needed off 4 overs now for India!

23:24(IST)

11 runs off that over, and again Bhuvaneshwar is the star with the bat, makes full use of Chameera's inexperience using his pace to guide the ball towards the boundary. Chameera struggling with his accuracy there. India need just 14 of 30 balls now..

23:20(IST)

Dhoni doing it ine 1s and 2s now, Malinga being played out safely by him..India reach 206/7 and now need just 25 runs more off 36 balls now..

23:13(IST)

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has taken this game by the scruff of its neck, he gets a couple of boundaries from Dhananjaya's over. The pendulum might have firmly swung India's way in that over! Now they need just 30 to win off 42 balls.

23:05(IST)

8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Bhuvneshwar suddenly decides that he wants to take the attack to the Sri Lanka bowling. Sweeps the spinner out of the screws and sends that into the mid-wicket stand. India's score reads 189/7 after 38 overs with the team needing 42 from 54 balls.

23:05(IST)

4 runs from the Fernando over here as India's score reads 181/7 after 37 overs. The 50-run partnership up between Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar and the liberty is definitely from the start at the top for India. India now need 50 from 60 balls to win this one with 3 wickets in the bag.

22:58(IST)

3 runs again from the Siriwardana over as India look to stay calm and steady in their aim to chase down the target of 231 in 47 overs. An appeal for an LBW against Bhuvi, but both the on-field and third umpire turn that down as India's score reads 177/7 after 36 overs. India are getting closer here.

22:56(IST)

3 runs from the Fernando over here and not without much adventure as the ball hits Dhoni and then the bails, only for them to not move at all. The players cannot believe their luck as commentators ask if the bails have been made in Ranchi. Dhoni has a smile on his face. India's score reads 174/4 after 35 overs

22:51(IST)

3 runs from the 34th over as Dhoni and Bhuvi are looking to pick the singles and wait for the bad balls. India are actually yielding the rewards of the good start provided by Dhawan and Rohit at the top. That partnership ensured that the duo can have it easy and play out dot balls. India's score reads 171/7 after 34 overs

22:48(IST)

4 runs from the Fernando over as the Indians need another 63 from 84 balls. India's score reads 168/7 after 33 overs. Sri Lanka needs wickets as Dhoni and Bhuvi can safely go home if they stay here till the end. The Lankans will soon look to get Dananjaya back to the bowling crease. 

22:41(IST)

1 run from the Chameera over but that does not matter much for India as Dhoni is still in the crease with Bhuvi. The two can definitely see India through if they bat till the end. India's score reads 163/7 after 31 overs. India need 68 runs from 96 balls. This chase is very much on.

22:41(IST)

1 run again and this time from the Siriwardana over as India's score reads 164/7 after 32 overs with Dhoni batting on 27 and Bhuvi batting on 9. India need 67 off 90 balls with the required rate still under 5. India are still very much in the game here.

22:35(IST)

6 runs from the Malinga over as the ball was all over the place. India's score now reads 162/7 after 30 overs with Dhoni batting on 25 and Bhuvi batting on 9. The Indians are still very much in the game till these two are at the crease. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these if they want to seal the game here.

22:27(IST)

3 runs from the Chameera over as the Indians are happy to buy time here and score the runs. Both Dhoni and Bhuvi look intent to fight this one out. Sri Lanka need to remove one of these two to get back on top. India's score reads 156/7 after 29 overs. The required rate has just gone over 4.17

22:23(IST)

6 runs from the Malinga over as Dhoni and Bhuvi are not ready to give up yet. Bhuvi can bat and Dhoni is the man who was once known as the best finisher in the game. India's score reads 153/7 after 28 overs and this chase is definitely on and the Indians would love to finish this with Dhoni at the crease.

22:15(IST)

3 runs from the Chameera over here as the Lankans are looking to mix things up here. Dhoni and Bhuvi have to balance this out here and cannot look to be overly aggressive as India still do have a sniff of a chance of winning this one if the duo can put together a partnership. India's score reads 150/7 after 27 overs.

22:08(IST)

7 runs from the Dananjaya over here as Dhoni and Bhuvi are looking to stitch a partnership. India need 84 runs now with 3 wickets in the bag. The required rate is 4 so that is no issue for the Indians, but the wickets are a worry. India's score reads 147/7 after 26 overs

22:05(IST)

First over in a while that a Dananjaya over has not produced a wicket. India lost 7 wickets for 22 runs(109/0 to 131/7). It is their least runs by 2nd to 7th wicket in ODIs. India's score reads 138/7 after 24 overs with the match clearly in Sri Lanka's bag. It looks like Bhuvi and Dhoni are only looking to delay the inevitable.

 

21:56(IST)

WICKET! Axar Patel is the next man dismissed as the Indians just cannot seem to read Dananjaya who got married last night. What a day in the office for the young spinner. Axar walks back for 6 as India's score reads 131/7 and they are looking down the barrel. Sri Lanka now need 3 wickets to win this one and level the series.

21:47(IST)

WICKET! FIVE wickets for Dananjaya here as Hardik Pandya plays a very irresponsible shot and is stumped by a mile as he fails to understand the wrong'un from the bowler. India's score reads 121/6 and the Indians are in deep trouble here. Looks like this game is now in the bag for the Lankans. Axar Patel now joins MSD.

21:40(IST)

WICKET! Dananjaya has been bowling an excellent line here and this time he sends back KL Rahul. This has been a beautiful spell of bowling from the spinner and the Lankans are right back in the game. India's score reads 119/5. India in deep trouble here. Dhoni and Pandya will have to resurrect the innings here.

21:34(IST)

WICKET! Now Dananjaya has cleaned up none other than skipper Virat Kohli. This is a master spell from the spinner as he has taken the game by the scruff of the neck and brought Sri Lanka back into the game. India's score reads 118/4. The Indians are definitely in trouble here. MS Dhoni will now join KL Rahul in the middle.

21:30(IST)

WICKET! Kedar Jadhav now misreads the googly from Dananjaya and the batsman has to walk back to the hut. India's score reads 114/3 as the Indians are starting to look a bit in trouble here. Kohli will come in to join KL Rahul in the middle. The Lankan crowd is up and awake.

21:27(IST)

WICKET! Now Siriwardana strikes as Angelo Mathews picks a blinder jumping in from short fine-leg. That was taken inches off the ground as Dhawan has to go for 49. Dhawan cannot believe his luck as the Lankans celebrate. India's score reads 113/2

21:24(IST)

WICKET! Good ball here from Dananjaya as Rohit has been caught plumb in front. The umpire says OUT, but the Indians decide to go for a review. Does not help as the DRS goes in favour of the Lankans. Rohit walks back for 54 as the 100-run partnership comes to an end. India's score reads 109/1 as KL Rahul walks in to join Dhawan in the middle. No Kohli here.

21:18(IST)

8 runs from the Siriwardana over as Rohit brings up his fastest 50 in ODIs. Rohit has looked in ominous touch this innings and he has made it count. This is Rohit Sharma’s 1st 50+ score in Sri Lanka in last 12 ODI innings. India's score reads 102/0 after 15 overs. Looks like the two are looking to make Lanka pay here.

21:13(IST)

5 runs from the Dananjaya over as Rohit moves closer to the 50-run mark. He is now one short of a well-deserved ODI fifty. India's score reads 94/0 after 14 overs and the Indians would want to finish this one off in style without losing any wickets. Dhawan is giving Rohit company on 40 off 41 balls.

21:05(IST)

8 runs from the Chameera over as India's score reads 89/0 after 13 overs. While Dhawan has started from where he left in the first ODI, Rohit has joined him beautifully in the party. The Lankan bowlers look almost at the mercy of the Indian batsmen here as they have no answer to the master class that is being laid out by the Indian openers. A drinks break comes up and the Lankans would want to re-group well.

21:00(IST)

Dananjaya introduced into the attack and 6 runs come in from the spinner's over as Dhawan plays one of the most beautiful on-drives of the match. Jumps down the track, takes the ball on the full and slams it past the mid-on fielder. India's score reads 81/0 after 12 overs with Dhawan on 31 and Rohit on 45

India vs Sri Lanka, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Pallekele Highlights: Dhoni & Bhuvi Guide India to Win

File image of MS Dhoni. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Latest Update: Dhoni and Bhuvi are looking to fight it out after Dananjaya has picked 6 wickets as India chase 231 in 47 overs. After a comprehensive win in the first ODI, Virat Kohli and his troops are down in the dumps.

Preview: India will once again be expected to be at their ruthless best when they take on Sri Lanka, which has hit nadir in both form and confidence, in the second one day international, on Thursday. After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets. Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha. If the Test series was evidence of the gap between the Nos 1 and 7 ranked teams, then on evidence of the Dambulla game alone, the ICC ODI rankings of India and Sri Lanka Nos 3 and 8 respectively are justified too. This series too has all the makings of another one-sided contest and is not making for a good spectacle for the home fans, who clearly let their displeasure known during the first One Day International.
#Angelo mathews #Arjuna rantunga #Cricket #ind vs sl #live match #Live Score #Live cricket score #Danushka gunathilaka #Dinesh chndimal #India #India in sri lanka 2017 #Kl rahul #Kusal mendis #Lakshan sandakan #Lasith malinga #Manish pandey #Odi cricket #Pallekele international cricket stadium#Shardul thakur #Sri lanka #Upul tharanga #Virat kohli #Wanindu hasaranga

Teams: Team India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
Team Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (c), Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
India vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka LiveIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Scoreindia vs sri lanka live scoreIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaminglive cricketLive Cricket ScoreMS Dhonipallekele odiPallekele ODI Liveupul tharangavirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
FULL Ranking