India vs Sri Lanka: Gavaskar Miffed At Rahane Exclusion; Says 'Hairstyle and Body Art Preferred Over Form'

‘It looks like all the nice guys are being left out’ and ‘they should start getting a different hair style and some body art done too to get picked in the team,’ Gavaskar wrote in a column for a leading daily.
The former opener praised the team for their performance so far on the Sri Lanka tour but Rahane's lack of opportunities seem to have angered Gavaskar.
He added in his column, "India had made changes on the expected lines with the unassuming trio of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav and Yazuvendra Chahal being left out of the side. Rahul got yet another chance while the top scorer of the just-concluded One-day series in the West Indies -Ajinkya Rahane -sat out once again. After the magnificent partnership between Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli had been broken, it was expected that Rahul would come in to bat. He would have had time to settle down and get his eye in. Instead it was Hardik Pandya who was sent in earlier."
Gavaskar said he had no problem with a player being given a chance but it should never happen at the cost of an in-form player.
Rahane is the only player who is yet to play a game in the series and was the highest scorer for India in the previous ODI series against West Indies.
He is likely to play the fifth ODI with Shikhar Dhawan returning home to attend to his ailing mother.
A rampaging India will fancy their chances of completing a 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka when they face the beleaguered hosts in the fifth and final One-day International match on Sunday.
The visitors already swept the Test series 3-0, and given their dominant run on this trip, would like to sweep the ODI series as well.
Sri Lanka are in danger of losing a second successive ODI series to India by a 5-0 margin. The last time these two sides played a bilateral series in November 2014, a depleted Lankan side lost 5-0 in India.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
Ajinkya Rahaneindia sri lanka 5th ODIIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017India vs Sri Lanka ODIkl rahulsunil gavaskarteam selection
First Published: September 3, 2017, 11:57 AM IST