India vs Sri Lanka: Hosts Eye Clean Sweep to Grab Second Spot in ICC T20I Rankings

The hosts recorded comprehensive wins in the first and second T20, winning by massive margins of 93 and 88 runs respectively and they will be confident of putting on a similar performance at the Wankhdede Stadium — the home of in-form skipper Rohit Sharma.
India (119) are currently ranked fourth in the list with only Pakistan (124), West Indies (120) and New Zealand (120) ahead of them in terms of rating. However, if the 'Men in Blue' go onto win this clash, they will take the second spot, tied with two other teams.
If India Wins -
Pakistan: 124
India: 120
West Indies: 120
New Zealand: 120
However, if India come out to be on the losing side in this contest, they will drop down to fifth in the rankings as they will lose two rating points and England will take the fourth spot in the list.
If Sri Lanka Wins -
Pakistan: 124
West Indies: 120
New Zealand: 120
England: 119
India: 117
As for the visitors, they are currently ranked at number eight in the world in the shortest format of the game. And with form and odds firmly against them, few would expect them to cause an upset in this clash.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
First Published: December 24, 2017, 10:18 AM IST