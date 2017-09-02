India vs Sri Lanka: Indian Players Party At Malinga's House Ahead of 5th ODI

Dhawan and Rohit took to Instagram to share photos of the team partying in Colombo ahead of the fifth and final ODI.
Dhawan wrote, Had great time with sri lankan boys at malinga house for dinner @ange69mathews 😊😊👍🏼
Meanwhile, Malinga's Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said, Great night with great friends 🙌
Skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday described India's 168-run win over Sri Lanka in the fourth ODI as a clinical performance and said he would continue to experiment with the team's line-up in the fifth and final one-dayer.
Batting first, India posted a huge 375-5 in the fourth ODI with Kohli (131 off 96 balls) and opener Rohit Sharma (104 off 88 balls) scoring sublime centuries.
The visitors then returned to dismiss Sri Lanka for 207 in 42.4 overs to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match series.
"It was a good game for us. We spoke about not getting complacent at any stage and today was a clinical performance," said Kohli," who was adjudged the Man of the Match for his scintillating innings.
Asked if he would continue to experiment with the playing eleven in the next game, Kohli said: "We've given opportunities to three new guys. They will get another
opportunity. Batting order is flexible and we can experiment depending on the situation of the game."
First Published: September 2, 2017, 9:20 AM IST