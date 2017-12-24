India vs Sri Lanka: Islanders on the Brink of an Unwanted Record Against In-form Hosts

The Islanders have never lost eight consecutive T20Is in the history of the format. The visitors equalled their longest losing streak in T20Is with their loss at Indore (they also lost seven-in-a-row between March 2016 & Jan 2017).
Most Consecutive Defeats in T20Is
Sri Lanka were thrashed comprehensively in the first two matches and they stand almost no chance of turning their form around against the mighty hosts in their final match of the tour. The 93-run loss in Cuttack and 88-run loss in Indore rank first and second respectively in the list of heaviest defeats suffered by the Islanders in T20Is.
Biggest Margin of Defeat for Sri Lanka in T20Is
93 Runs - India, 20th December 2017, Cuttack
88 Runs - India, 22nd December 2017, Indore
85 Runs - Australia, 6th September 2016, Pallekele
81 Runs - Australia, 9th May 2010, Bridgetown
69 Runs - India, 12th February 2016, Ranchi
52 Runs - Pakistan, 12th August 2009, Colombo
Despite winning four of their first five matches, Sri Lanka have now lost seven on the trot in T20Is. Moreover, they have lost nine out of their fourteen matches this year and their loss rate of 64.29% is third worst by any team to have played a minimum five matches this year.
The visitors will have to play out of their skins to have any chance to getting a positive result against an Indian side who playing unbelievable cricket, with their batsmen and bowlers all firing on all cylinders.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat.
Sri Lanka: Thisara Perera(C), Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Janith Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Chaturanga de Silva, Sachith Pathirana, Dananjaya De Silva, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando and Dusmantha Chameera.
First Published: December 24, 2017, 12:48 PM IST