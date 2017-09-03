India vs Sri Lanka: Jasprit Bumrah Emerges Undisputed Leader for Indian Bowling in Limited Overs Cricket

In limited overs cricket, Jasprit Bumrah has turned out to be one of the stars in the bowling department with his consistent effort.
He had a rather disappointing Champions Trophy by his high standards but the youngster has shown his grit with the performances against Sri Lanka in the current series.
Bumrah’s bowling performance has been extraordinary in this series, picking up a wicket every 15 balls. His tally of 13 wickets is the most he has managed in any ODI series so far.
Bumrah's average is also a sensational 9.53 in this series and he has become the first Indian bowler to average below 10 in an ODI series consisting of three or more matches.
The pacer is also just two wickets away from becoming the first ever fast bowler to claim 15 wickets in a bilateral ODI series in Sri Lanka.
Javagal Srinath currently holds the record for most wickets in a bilateral ODI series for India, when he took 18 wickets in 7 matches against New Zealand in the 2002-03 tour. While that record will be slightly difficult to break, with Bumrah needing another five-for to level it.
However, if he manages to take three wickets then he will be second in the list of most wickets taken by an Indian seamer in bilateral ODI series.
He has managed two 4+ wicket hauls in this series and become the only Indian pacer with multiple 4+ wicket hauls in his career.
Bumrah will be looking to finish the series on a high with another solid performance and has a good chance of to be named the man-of-the series.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
First Published: September 3, 2017, 11:16 AM IST