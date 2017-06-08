India vs Sri Lanka: Key Clashes to Watch Out For Starting Kohli vs Malinga

Getty Images

Defending Champions India take on Sri Lanka in their second group match of the Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval in London. Virat Kohli and his troops will be hoping for a win against their continental rivals and seal their place in the semi-finals with one game to spare.

Let's take a look at some of the key clashes that could decide the match on Thursday.

1. Rohit Sharma vs Thisara Perera

India opener Rohit Sharma started the tournament on a good note as he stuck 91 against arch-rivals Pakistan to help India put on a big total. But the one cause of concern is Rohit's strike rate as he used too many balls (119) upfront versus Pakistan. Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera could exploit this as he has a good record against Rohit in the past.

In total, Thisara has bowled 72 delivery to Rohit in ODIs till date and has conceded just 65 runs off it. Also, he has bowled 36 dot balls to Rohit and has also dismissed the opener once.

2. Virat Kohli vs Lasith Malinga

But the one clash that everybody is waiting for is that between India skipper Virat Kohli and Sri Lanka pace spearhead Lasith Malinga. The two have clashed multiple times in the past and have set the stage alight with their scintillating displays.

In total, Malinga has bowled 167 balls to Kohli in the past and have conceded 180 runs in the process. Meanwhile, Kohli has slammed 24 boundaries and one six off Malinga in the past and Indian fans will hope for more of the same at Oval.

3. Ravindra Jadeja vs Angelo Matthews

The onus of handling the middle overs for their respective teams lies with Ravindra Jadeja and Angelo Matthews. The Sri Lankan skipper won't be bowling in this match and therefore he will have to do the contribute as much as possible with the bat. And the task to stop him will be entrusted to Jadeja, who bowled brilliantly in the first match against Pakistan as picked up two crucial wickets to help India register a thumping victory.

Jadeja has bowled 132 deliveries to Matthews in the past and has conceded just 65 runs. He has also got rid of the Sri Lankan skipper once and has bowled 69 dots. Expect Kohli to hand over the ball to Jadeja once Matthews takes to the crease on Thursday.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 2:16 PM IST