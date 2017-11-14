India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli Shows his Caring Side, Helps TV Crew get Treatment

In full flow at the practice session, the Indian skipper missed one of Mohammed Shami's deliveries that went out of the net and hit on the forehead of a TV crew member.
Kohli immediately stopped his batting practice and rushed to attend him as Shami too joined in and called for the Indian team physio.
Kohli ensured that the TV crew member got proper treatment before he resumed his practice.
At the nets, Kohli called a carpenter to chop off his blade for about an inch as he was seen batting with a shorter handle to get more control of his bottom hand. Kohli's last big knock in Test cricket was on February 9, a 204 against a lowly Bangladesh in Hyderabad. His last six Test innings scores read 42, 13, 3, 6, 12 and 0.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday inspected the pitch that will play host to the first India-Sri Lanka Test and insisted that the track will produce
a good contest.
"It will be a good wicket," Ganguly told reporters. The Cricket Association of Bengal president later said playing is always more difficult compared to administration.
"Here you miss and you get out, in every other thing you get a second chance. As a player you don't... Playing is always difficult there's no retake for a player," Ganguly later said at a promotional event also attended by India's first World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.
