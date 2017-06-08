India vs Sri Lanka: Last Three Encounters, Virat Kohli on Song

Image credit: BCCI.

As India takes on Sri Lanka in their second match of the ICC Champions Trophy, we take a look at previous three encounters between these two teams.

India won 5-0 in the last ODI series between these two teams, showcasing the gulf in class between the two Asian giants. Here is a short summary of the last three clashes between the two.

India-Sri Lanka (JSCA Stadium, Jharkhand)

Batting first Sri Lanka posted 286, with Angelo Matthews scoring 139 and HDRL Thirimanne making 52. However, India chased down the score easily thanks to Virat Kohli's masterly 139 - he remained unbeaten, and Ambati Rayadu supporting him with a decent contribution of 59. Dhawal Kulkarni took three wickets for India, with Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin getting two each. Ashwin also contributed important 17 runs towards the end, when it seemed Sri Lanka might be able to sniff a win. Ajantha Mendis took 4 wickets for Sri Lanka.

India-Sri Lanka (Eden Gardens, Kolkata)

This is the match which Indian fans will never forget, Rohit Sharma scored the highest ever score in One Day International cricket - 264- as India made 404. With this inning, Sharma became the third India to scale the mountain of 200 runs. Sri Lanka in reply was dismissed for 251, losing the game by 153 runs. Again, Dhawal Kulkarni took 4 wickets, with Stuart Binny, Umesh Yadav and Axar Patel chipping in with two wickets each

India-Sri Lanka (Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad)

Sri Lanka made 242, with Mahela Jayawardene scoring 118, and Tillakratne Dilshan making 53. Umesh Yadav took 4 wickets and Axar Patel took 3 wickets for India. The home team chased the target comfortably, winning by 6 wickets with 35 balls to spare. Shikhar Dhawan made 91 off just 79 balls, and Virat Kohli scored 53.

Sri Lanka has failed to provide any kind of challenge to India in the last few encounters between these two teams. Going into the game, India will start as heavy favourites, but funnier things have happened on a cricket field, and as Kohli rightly said - India cannot take Sri Lanka lightly.

First Published: June 8, 2017, 12:48 PM IST