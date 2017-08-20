India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla: Virat Kohli & Boys Hold Edge

Here's how the pitch looks for the 1st ODI at Dambulla #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/AfQ2KiBXjQ— BCCI (@BCCI) August 20, 2017
Upul Tharanga, Sri Lanka skipper: "We have got to forget the Test series and the mistakes we made. We are heading for a new format and are looking forward to it. That's the most important thing. India have been very consistent in the last three-four years. In comparison, we lack consistency and that has been a big drawback. Our fielding has been terrible. We have dropped catches. But we have the confidence having beaten India in the Champions Trophy (in June). No one thought that we would beat them. If you take the last series, our batting was also good. In their ODI side, Bhuvneshwar (Kumar) is their number one bowler. They are without a few bowlers but it doesn't make their attack any weaker. We cannot under-rate their attack. They have done well in tournaments like IPL. We have to work hard and play well. I thought we did not play to our strengths during the Test series. We have done well in the ODIs in the last 10 years but the last 18 to 20 months have been a bit different. We have lacked confidence. You cannot give the opposition too much chance and when chances come your way, you have to grab them with both hands."
Virat Kohli, India skipper: "I think in any format if there is desperation or urge to cement your place in the team, there is always going to be pressure on you. So what we try to do is tell players that just go out there and express themselves. It is a pecking order that you need to look at. Shikhar was not in the mix of things till a few months back but when he came back, you have seen what he can do. He came and got the golden bat in the Champions Trophy and then he has won us two Test matches with the bat. So he is an impact player and we all know that. So, Rahane understands that at this moment, he is the third opener and we will certainly back him there because we have shifted him around a bit in the middle order as well and it is not right. But he has grabbed his opportunities well as he was the man of the series in West Indies, so he continues to be in the set-up. We feel that KL Rahul is a very solid player and before injury he had done well in all the three formats. It is unfortunate that he missed out and then Manish got chances. Look KL will definitely be playing in the middle order. We are not going to have a predictable or a set pattern anymore in what we want to do in terms of Tests, ODIs and T20 cricket. Anyone could go anywhere — that is what we are looking to do."
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka from Dambulla. India have picked a young bowling side, having rested spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowling pair of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, left-arm wrist (chinaman) spinner Kuldeep Yadav and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are captain Virat Kohli's options among slow bowlers. The three youngsters will look to impress in the limited opportunities. Mumbai paceman Shardul Thakur made a comeback into the squad. Gujarat pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Uttar Pradesh seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar are automatic choices in the playing XI. On the batting front, Karnataka middle-order batsman Manish Pandey is expected to bat at No.5. And the right-hander will look to justify his selection in the squad ahead of veteran southpaw Yuvraj Singh, a key member of India's 2007 World Twenty20 and 2011 World Cup-winning squads. Pandey's statemate Lokesh Rahul might bat at No.4. Another veteran, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also look to make the most of the opportunities as far as banishing the calls for injecting fresh legs are concerned. The 36-year-old's power-hitting is on the wane and it will be interesting to see his batting position. For the home camp, captain Upul Tharanga and experienced middle-order batsmen Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal need to shoulder responsibility in the batting department. Among bowlers, the fitness of pace spearhead Lasith Malinga will be the key. Sri Lanka have recalled all-rounders Thisara Perera and Milinda Siriwardana into the squad. Left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara may make his debut, while pacemen Dushmantha Chameera and Vishwa Fernando will share the new ball.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3395
|110
|3
|England
|4097
|105
|4
|Australia
|3087
|100
|5
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|FULL Ranking