India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Cricket, 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Overcast Conditions Welcome Kohli and Boys

Asked about aiming for becoming the top-ranked team across formats, Virat Kohli said: "Anything is possible. I don't think you can aim for those things. You change formats so much that you can't... for example, if someone does well in ODIs while we are playing Test matches, they take the No.1 spot. So you can't get attached to it. I have said this before, there is so much cricket played around the world, you go down your ranking people say 'the team has been dethroned' but you have to understand the team is not playing all the time. If you have a week off and you are not playing, another team is playing and they take over, that's a natural thing to happen. It's very exciting for people to talk about it. We are joint No.1 in Tests and ODIs. People are fantasising about it more than the players. We only focus on wanting to do well and winning situations and scenarios. We put small targets in front of us. Everything is possible, if everything falls into place any team can achieve that at one given point of time. I doubt that will stay for long as the transition between teams playing at different time of the year. It is realistic."
Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.