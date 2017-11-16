Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Cricket, 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Overcast Conditions Welcome Kohli and Boys

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2017, 8:42 AM IST

08:57(IST)

Asked about aiming for becoming the top-ranked team across formats, Virat Kohli said: "Anything is possible. I don't think you can aim for those things. You change formats so much that you can't... for example, if someone does well in ODIs while we are playing Test matches, they take the No.1 spot. So you can't get attached to it. I have said this before, there is so much cricket played around the world, you go down your ranking people say 'the team has been dethroned' but you have to understand the team is not playing all the time. If you have a week off and you are not playing, another team is playing and they take over, that's a natural thing to happen. It's very exciting for people to talk about it. We are joint No.1 in Tests and ODIs. People are fantasising about it more than the players. We only focus on wanting to do well and winning situations and scenarios. We put small targets in front of us. Everything is possible, if everything falls into place any team can achieve that at one given point of time. I doubt that will stay for long as the transition between teams playing at different time of the year. It is realistic." 

08:41(IST)

Virat Kohli has had yet another big year as a batsman, and currently enjoys a sizable lead over his closest rivals in terms of runs scored across all formats. Kohli, who had earlier hinted that he might take a break from cricket after the second Test against Lankans, must be keen to finish the year on top of the run mountain and for that he needs to make the most of the first two Test matches against the Islanders. Kohli currently has 2208 runs under his belt from 47 innings at an awe-inspiring average of nearly 60. Only England's Test captain Joe Root has a higher average than the Indian captain. South African run machine Hashim Amla is on the second position with 2073 runs in his kitty. Not only this, Kohli has also aggregated the most runs by an Indian captain across all formats ever in a calendar year, leaving the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni in his wake. The current Indian captain though will be hoping to improve his numbers in Test cricket though, as a below-par showing in the series against Australia means he has just 449 Test runs at an average of 44.90 this year. Ever since cementing his place in the Indian Test team and since the transition from the 'Fab Four', Kohli has had the onerous task of filling into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar, who was India's number 4 batsman earlier. While Kohli definitely has miles to go to match Tendulkar's consistency, brilliance and run-scoring ability in the longest format, he has still managed to create a niche for himself, which is apparent from the fact that Kohli has managed 13 Test centuries at the number 4 position in Tests, with just 6 fifties. Thus his conversion rate (68.42%) is the best by any player to have a minimum ten 50+ scores at this position in Tests ever.

08:37(IST)

With just one and a half months remaining for India's tour of South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his charges want to be ready for any challenge anywhere and for that stay eager to play in difficult conditions. India have been playing at home for quite some time since touring Sri Lanka where they whitewashed the hosts 9-0 across all formats. The Sri Lankans are now in India, with the three-match Test series starting on Thursday here. Asked about the Eden Gardens wicket which has a fair amount of grass on it, Kohli said they don't wait for conditions to play in their favour but develop their game for different kind of conditions. "We want to build our games in a way that we look forward to playing anywhere in the world. We just want to play good cricket. We don't wait for conditions that might suit us and our games. We want to rather develop our games for different kind of conditions," Kohli told reporters. "If you want to be the top side in the world you have to win anywhere. Now we have gone through a good phase where lot of cricket has been played at home. If we had gone through a period where we had to play away, we would have maintained the same intensity and had the same mindset. We believe in ourselves as a team. On Indian conditions you cannot relax, you still have to work hard. The mindset of winning is very important. From that you look forward to playing in difficult conditions and work on your game. I think once you embrace playing in difficult conditions, that will be the difference. You want to embrace being uncomfortable and that is the most important thing."

08:23(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is raining in Kolkata and not good signs for the fans on the first day of the game. India would look to continue their ruthless streak while Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series, starting today. There is rain threat. India had inflicted on Sri Lanka, a humiliating 9-0 whitewash across three formats even as they bounced back to secure a surprise 2-0 win against Pakistan in the UAE. There will be no let up from Team India, who are taking this series as a preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is beginning with Cape Town Test on January 5. Since that Test series in July-August, the hosts have played 13 ODIs and six Twenty20s but adjusting to the rigours of the longer-version of the game should not be an issue since most of the team members have played Ranji Trophy matches for their respective sides.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli. Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka -- still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara -- triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition. For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs. While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he srruck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts. Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
