India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Cricket, 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Overcast Conditions Welcome Kohli and Boys

08:37(IST)

With just one and a half months remaining for India's tour of South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his charges want to be ready for any challenge anywhere and for that stay eager to play in difficult conditions. India have been playing at home for quite some time since touring Sri Lanka where they whitewashed the hosts 9-0 across all formats. The Sri Lankans are now in India, with the three-match Test series starting on Thursday here. Asked about the Eden Gardens wicket which has a fair amount of grass on it, Kohli said they don't wait for conditions to play in their favour but develop their game for different kind of conditions. "We want to build our games in a way that we look forward to playing anywhere in the world. We just want to play good cricket. We don't wait for conditions that might suit us and our games. We want to rather develop our games for different kind of conditions," Kohli told reporters. "If you want to be the top side in the world you have to win anywhere. Now we have gone through a good phase where lot of cricket has been played at home. If we had gone through a period where we had to play away, we would have maintained the same intensity and had the same mindset. We believe in ourselves as a team. On Indian conditions you cannot relax, you still have to work hard. The mindset of winning is very important. From that you look forward to playing in difficult conditions and work on your game. I think once you embrace playing in difficult conditions, that will be the difference. You want to embrace being uncomfortable and that is the most important thing."