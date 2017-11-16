Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Cricket, 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Umpires Unhappy With Wet Patches, Will Inspect at 12:45

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 16, 2017, 12:33 PM IST

12:19(IST)

The umpires are inspecting the wet patches in the outfield and they are worried about the condition there. The lack of sun is bothering them as the groundsmen try their luck. They are working hard but the ground is drying very slowly.

11:30(IST)

GOOD NEWS: The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off at the boundary. Early lunch has been called for and the umpires will come out and inspection will be carried out at 12:10 as wet patches continue to bother them. Hopefully the rain will stay away till then and let the players come out and start proceedings. 

11:24(IST)

Covers coming off here. Not all of it, just at the boundaries. While this is a good sign for the fans, still some time before there can be live action. The square is still covered here and the groundsmen are at work here. Early lunch on the cards for sure even if the match does start in the second session. No updates as yet from the match officials at the Eden Gardens.

11:04(IST)

Sri Lanka is in talks to hire former Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha to groom its national team for the 2019 cricket World Cup, sources said on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Sri Lankan stepped down from the Bangladesh team earlier this month after a disastrous tour of South Africa. Since then there has been speculation he is to take the job of head coach at Sri Lanka Cricket which has been vacant since South African Graham Ford quit in June. Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara declined to comment on the talks but said he hoped the former Test player would take on the job. "I (would) certainly welcome Hathurusingha to prepare our team for the next World Cup," Jayasekara told reporters. "But I don't want to say anything about the discussions that are taking place." Under Hathurusingha, perennial minnows Bangladesh made rapid strides in world cricket, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy tournament in England this year. But he came in for criticism during Bangladesh's recent tour of South Africa, where the team failed to register a single win. His contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board was supposed to run until World Cup 2019 and made him one of the highest-paid cricket coaches in the world on $40,000 a month. Hathurusingha played 26 Tests and 35 ODIs for Sri Lanka before becoming the assistant coach under Trevor Bayliss, a job he lost in 2010. He went on to be appointed coach for Australia's New South Wales side, landing the more lucrative Bangladesh job in May 2014.

10:49(IST)

Muttiah Muralitharan: "Our chances of winning a Test match in India, I would say, are slim. All teams have struggled to compete in India. In the last 13 years only two teams have won a series in India. They are ranked number one in the world at the moment, our Test cricket seems to be doing okay, but we are struggling in shorter formats of the game. This will be a tough series and the characters of our boys will be tested. When I played against India, they had the world's best batting line-up. Their batting was stronger than now I would say. If you take that batting line-up, they had [Virender] Sehwag, [Gautam] Gambhir, [Rahul] Dravid, [Sachin] Tendulkar, [Sourav] Ganguly, [VVS] Laxman and [MS] Dhoni batting from one to seven. Some of them are all-time greats of the sport and it was a tough task for us. Similarly, we too were quite strong at home. Despite such a good side, India failed to win a series in Sri Lanka for some 22 years. We have some happy memories having made things tougher for them. It has been a superb rivalry and some closely contested games. That's what the sport wants. There were some series where all games were drawn. In 1997, we played five Tests, two at home and three away and all games were drawn. Both teams had some quality batsmen. In 2007, in a Test match at Ahemdabad, Lanka side had come close to winning a match against India, where they took a first innings lead of 300 runs. But then they could not bowl India out in the remaining overs. We had our chances. We were very close, but that's how things happen in Test cricket."

10:32(IST)

The drizzle continues and it looks like one of those frustrating days for the fans. The groundsmen are giving it their best but not much can be done till the rain stops here. Both teams at the ground and restricted to the dressing rooms. The met department had predicted rain on the first two days of the game.

10:16(IST)

Cheteshwar Pujara to the host broadcasters: "Playing one format gives me more time to prepare. I would definitely love to play all the formats for India. I am improving as a batsman. I am working on a few things which will pay off. The domestic season has been good. I have played county games on challenging wickets and learnt a lot. You get to know a few things about your own technique. I was batting well in the nets during Ranji Trophy. There are times, wickets, where you have accept as a batsman that you cannot score hundreds. The dressing room environment at Nottinghamshire was fantastic. We will try to focus on ourselves (in this series) and respect the opposition."

10:12(IST)

Former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has said the Indian cricket team's real test will be the two-month long tour of South Africa. India are currently hosting Sri Lanka, who were beaten across all formats in their own den earlier this year. "The Sri Lanka series will be challenging but India's real test will be against South Africa," he told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural Jagmohan Dalmiya Lecture. The low-profile Sri Lanka series is seen as a prelude to the gruelling tour to South Africa, where they will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in January-February next year. Azharuddin also showered praise on India skipper Virat Kohli. "He is outstanding. The way he is leading from the front is good to see." Azhar had a love affair with the Eden Gardens and whenever he batted here he seemed to be possessed by an urge to do well. "Whatever I have, when you talk of memories at the Eden, they are only happy ones. I like this ground a lot," he said.

10:02(IST)

Virat Kohli: "Definitely I do need rest, why don't I need rest? When I think of the time my body should be rested, I'll ask for it. I am not a robot you can slice my skin and check I bleed. This is one thing which I don't think people explain properly. There is a lot of talk from the outside in terms of workload -- whether a player should be rested or should not be rested. All cricketers play 40 games in a year. Three guys who should get rest, their workloads are to be managed. 11 players play the game but not everyone would have batted 45 overs in an ODI game or not everyone would have bowled 30 overs in a Test match. But the ones who are doing it regularly need to be assessed because the body takes that much time to recover. People only look at 'oh everyone has played 40 games'. They don't look at time spent on the crease. The number of runs that have been run between the wicket, the number of overs bowled in difficult conditions, what were the conditions, what were the temperatures like, have the bodies recovered or not -- I don't think people go into that analysis. So from the outside it looks like 'why are people asking for rest, everyone has played same number of games'. But not everyone has the same kind of workload in every game. Only those who have major workload, for example Pujara during a Test season he will have maximum workload because he spends so much time at the crease. His game is built that way. So you can't compare that to a counter-attacking batsman, because the workload would have been lesser. So I think all these things have to be taken into consideration. Purely because of the fact that we have built such a strong core team now of 20-25 players, you don't want important players breaking down at important times for the team."

09:49(IST)

10 reasons to watch India vs Sri Lanka Test match:
1. Purely on basis of form, India has won four Tests out of the last five matches. Last three of them were against Sri Lanka only in August. Sri Lanka, on the other hand have some ground to cover as they have two wins in the last five matches—against Pakistan. What is noteworthy is that Sri Lanka has lost all their last five matches against India.
2. This year has been a tough one for the Islanders, as they have beaten India only once this year across all formats. That elusive win came in the Champions Trophy at the Oval.

3. Though the Indians and Lankans play together quite often, but it is after a hiatus of eight years that the Islander are coming to India to play a series. Last time when they were here, Virender Sehwag had scored 293 runs in 254 balls at Brabourne Stadium.
4. Lankans are yet to taste victory in a Test match in India. Out of the 17 meetings of the two sides in India, Sri Lanka has never managed to beat their opponents. India has been victorious on 10 occasions.
5. The first Test is going to be held in Kolkata, at the Eden Gardens. This will be the 41st Test to be contested at the venue, the most Tests at a single Indian venue.
6. Going into the match, India would be hoping to get another win under their belt as they have only lost once at Eden Gardens since 2000: Against England in 2012 by 7 wickets. They have won 7 Tests and drawn twice.
7. The highest Test score here is VVS Laxman’s 281 against AUS in 2001, while the best bowling figures here is Javagal Srinath’s 8/86 against Pakistan in 1999.
8. Though Ravichandran Ashwin is closing in on the 300-Test wicket mark, and has 26 fifers, the off-spinner has never picked up a fifer at Eden. However, Ashwin has scored the most runs among batsmen in this squad at this venue.
9. Virat Kohli has 2,208 runs across all formats this year. He tops the table, and behind him are the likes of Hashim Amla and Joe Root. Not only that, Kohli has the the most runs by an Indian skipper in a calendar year (2,208).
10. Ashwin is also just 6 wickets away from claiming 50 Test wickets in 2017. It will be the third successive calendar year he’s managed 50 or more Test wickets.

09:40(IST)

India captain Virat Kohli admitted to being in a familiar dilemma over the team's opening combination going into the first test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. The right-handed duo of Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul have remained India's trusted batsmen upfront but the former's wrist injury opened an unlikely door for Shikhar Dhawan when they toured Sri Lanka earlier this year. The Delhi left-hander responded by grabbing the opportunity with both hands, smashing two centuries to claim the man-of-the-series award as India completed a 3-0 whitewash in the test series. A fit-again Vijay is hoping to reclaim his spot in the three-test series against Sri Lanka but Kohli confirmed the situation is not so straightforward. "That situation has always been (like this for a while)," Kohli told reporters on Wednesday. "The balance has swung every now and then, between two guys doing well and one of them missing out. It happened with KL (Rahul) initially, it happened with Shikhar in between. It's very difficult to pick two out of three when all three are so good and have done so well." Rahul has scored a half-century in each of his last seven test innings but the 25-year-old has struggled with a nagging shoulder injury and was dropped from the limited-overs team against New Zealand. In contrast, Dhawan has been in strong form across formats which makes it difficult to ignore the pugnacious 31-year-old. "Shikhar's comeback has been a revelation... His counter-attacking skills really gave all the batsmen a good platform to work on. It also deflates opposition to a certain extent," Kohli said. "They all have skill sets, different strengths but obviously the balance always shifts and one of them has to miss out. They do understand, so there's no problem with that."

09:31(IST)

Virat Kohli: "It definitely has to be taken into consideration because you don't want fans going away from the game from watching the game. We have to maintain a balance of how to engage fans and keep players fresh at the same time and keep cricket exciting and keep it competitive through out the year. That point will be discussed in future definitely. This needs analysis. It has to be done over a period of time by asking the fans who watch the game. For someone watching the game, it is very different than someone involved playing in the game. For us, there's no room for saying that I don't want to play this game, or you cannot say I don't feel like batting while standing on the crease. There is no room for that because you will get out and the team will lose. We are at our absolute top intensity all the time. It will be better answered by the fans who watch the game if there's too much cricket being played or repetition of same series for us it's about playing cricket for the country and we will do what we are presented with every time a new series comes up."

09:19(IST)

There has been a slow demand for tickets ahead of India's first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens. The threat of rain for the first two days coupled with Sri Lanka being a relatively weaker opposition whom India recently blanked 9-0 across all formats in their own den meant spectators did not show much interest in the five-day affair. Despite the presence of star captain Virat Kohli and the fact that India are playing a Test after a gap of three months, ticket sales have been at a bare minimum. "The website entitled to sell tickets for the match is struggling as there are almost no takers for the game," a source said. On the website, there are tickets available for all three categories in large numbers. Tickets are priced at Rs 100, Rs 150 and Rs 200 for each day. It rained all day on the eve of the tie with more light showers predicted by the weathermen for the next 48 hours. The ground was under covers since morning and neither India nor Sri Lanka could practice. While India skipper Kohli spoke to media persons at the team hotel, his counterpart Dinesh Chandimal was only accompanied by team manager and national selector Asanka Gurusinha for the pre-match press conference. The ticket counters at the venue wore a deserted look. The preparations ahead of the game at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) were humdrum too with the relentless rain playing spoilsport. According to Regional Met office officials, the weather is likely to improve on Saturday which will be the third day of the Test match.

09:13(IST)

With the Indians back to playing the longest format of the game — the first Test between India and Sri Lanka starts at the Eden Gardens from Thursday — spin spearhead R Ashwin looks at another milestone that awaits to be broken. Ashwin needs 8 wickets to become the fastest to 300 Test wickets and he has a cover of 4 Test matches. While Ashwin has picked 292 wickets in 52 games, Dennis Lillee sits atop the list at present with 300 wickets in 56 games. Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan sits second with 300 wickets from 58 Test matches. And joint-third on the list are Richard Hadlee, Malcom Marshall and Dale Steyn. All of them picked their 300th Test wicket in their 61st game. The current Indian record holder to this landmark — 300 Test wickets — Anil Kumble reached the feat in his 66th Test. Ashwin is also just 6 wickets away from claiming 50 Test wickets in 2017. It will be the third successive calendar year he’s managed 50 or more Test wickets. While he picked 62 wickets in 9 games in 2015, he picked 72 wickets in 12 games in 2016. It’s interesting to see just how well Ashwin bounced back after a horrid 2014, when he was dropped from the Test side. He went from 10 Test wickets at an average of 43.80 in 2014 to 62 Test wickets in 2015 at an average of 17.20. Over the last 3 years in Test cricket, Ashwin has claimed 178 Test wickets in just 29 matches. He's picked up 18 of his 26 Test 5-fors and 5 of his 7 Test 10-fors during this period too. But his record at the Eden Gardens isn’t the best (at least with ball in hand). Of the venues he’s played more than 2 Tests in India, Ashwin’s bowling average at Eden Gardens is his worst (34.05). It’s the only ground in India where he’s played at least 2 Tests in and failed to take a Test 5-for. Amongst grounds he’s played at least 2 Tests at in India, Ashwin’s E/R at Eden (3.19 RPO) is his personal worst.

09:07(IST)

Ashish Nehra recently retired from all format of the game but the former India pacer is all set to make his commentary debut alongside former teammate and legendary opener Virender Sehwag. Sehwag took to social media to make this announcement and he also revealed that 'Nehraji' will join him for commentary duties during the first Test between India and Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, which starts on November 16. Sehwag's Twitter post read: "Nehra ji ka commentary welcome zoron shoron se hona chahiye. Apne style me aap log bhi Nehra ji ko welcome zaroor karein". Nehra called it a day and bid farewell to international cricket after the first T20 International against New Zealand in his backyard at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi on November 1. Nehra finished his final match without a wicket to his name, bowled a tight spell where he conceded only 29 runs as India restricted the Kiwis to less 150 and won the match by 53 runs. The left arm pacer from Delhi made his debut all the way back in 1999 in Test cricket against Sri Lanka, and played his last game in the longest format in 2004 against Pakistan. Nehra who is best remembered for his 6 wicket haul in the 2003 ICC World Cup against England in Durban wore the India cap with pride for 18 years, and finished his ODI career with a 157 wickets to his name.

09:02(IST)

Virat Kohli's run-making prowess is something that is there to see for cricket fans across the globe, each time the Indian skipper takes to the field. What is remarkable about Kohli is that no amount of pressure can get the better of the flamboyant batsman. His single minded approach towards batting has led to comparisons with past greats. Kohli in fact is one of the most prolific run scorers in limited overs cricket, often being touted as the best one-day international batsman ever. His consistency in T20 internationals means he is the only active cricketer to average more than 50 in the shortest format, something that is unheard of. The pressure of captaincy often takes a toll on players and they tend to under-perform, but Kohli is not one of those who would wilt under pressure. He has in fact taken his game to the next level of batsmanship and started doing well even in Test cricket. India's long home season has seen Kohli pile on the runs against hapless opposition bowling attacks and that has led to a unique record. Kohli's new found ability to score big runs in Test cricket means he has surpassed Sir Donald Bradman, often considered the gold standard for batsmen of all time, in terms of conversion rates from 50 to 100. As Test skipper, Kohli has racked up some hugely impressive numbers. In 29 Tests as skipper, Kohli has scored 2,560 Test runs at an average of 59.53 and has smashed 10 Test centuries and four Test fifties. Thus, his conversion rate as skipper is a monstrous 71.43%!

08:57(IST)

Asked about aiming for becoming the top-ranked team across formats, Virat Kohli said: "Anything is possible. I don't think you can aim for those things. You change formats so much that you can't... for example, if someone does well in ODIs while we are playing Test matches, they take the No.1 spot. So you can't get attached to it. I have said this before, there is so much cricket played around the world, you go down your ranking people say 'the team has been dethroned' but you have to understand the team is not playing all the time. If you have a week off and you are not playing, another team is playing and they take over, that's a natural thing to happen. It's very exciting for people to talk about it. We are joint No.1 in Tests and ODIs. People are fantasising about it more than the players. We only focus on wanting to do well and winning situations and scenarios. We put small targets in front of us. Everything is possible, if everything falls into place any team can achieve that at one given point of time. I doubt that will stay for long as the transition between teams playing at different time of the year. It is realistic." 

08:41(IST)

Virat Kohli has had yet another big year as a batsman, and currently enjoys a sizable lead over his closest rivals in terms of runs scored across all formats. Kohli, who had earlier hinted that he might take a break from cricket after the second Test against Lankans, must be keen to finish the year on top of the run mountain and for that he needs to make the most of the first two Test matches against the Islanders. Kohli currently has 2208 runs under his belt from 47 innings at an awe-inspiring average of nearly 60. Only England's Test captain Joe Root has a higher average than the Indian captain. South African run machine Hashim Amla is on the second position with 2073 runs in his kitty. Not only this, Kohli has also aggregated the most runs by an Indian captain across all formats ever in a calendar year, leaving the likes of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni in his wake. The current Indian captain though will be hoping to improve his numbers in Test cricket though, as a below-par showing in the series against Australia means he has just 449 Test runs at an average of 44.90 this year. Ever since cementing his place in the Indian Test team and since the transition from the 'Fab Four', Kohli has had the onerous task of filling into the shoes of Sachin Tendulkar, who was India's number 4 batsman earlier. While Kohli definitely has miles to go to match Tendulkar's consistency, brilliance and run-scoring ability in the longest format, he has still managed to create a niche for himself, which is apparent from the fact that Kohli has managed 13 Test centuries at the number 4 position in Tests, with just 6 fifties. Thus his conversion rate (68.42%) is the best by any player to have a minimum ten 50+ scores at this position in Tests ever.

08:37(IST)

With just one and a half months remaining for India's tour of South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said his charges want to be ready for any challenge anywhere and for that stay eager to play in difficult conditions. India have been playing at home for quite some time since touring Sri Lanka where they whitewashed the hosts 9-0 across all formats. The Sri Lankans are now in India, with the three-match Test series starting on Thursday here. Asked about the Eden Gardens wicket which has a fair amount of grass on it, Kohli said they don't wait for conditions to play in their favour but develop their game for different kind of conditions. "We want to build our games in a way that we look forward to playing anywhere in the world. We just want to play good cricket. We don't wait for conditions that might suit us and our games. We want to rather develop our games for different kind of conditions," Kohli told reporters. "If you want to be the top side in the world you have to win anywhere. Now we have gone through a good phase where lot of cricket has been played at home. If we had gone through a period where we had to play away, we would have maintained the same intensity and had the same mindset. We believe in ourselves as a team. On Indian conditions you cannot relax, you still have to work hard. The mindset of winning is very important. From that you look forward to playing in difficult conditions and work on your game. I think once you embrace playing in difficult conditions, that will be the difference. You want to embrace being uncomfortable and that is the most important thing."

08:23(IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is raining in Kolkata and not good signs for the fans on the first day of the game. India would look to continue their ruthless streak while Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series, starting today. There is rain threat. India had inflicted on Sri Lanka, a humiliating 9-0 whitewash across three formats even as they bounced back to secure a surprise 2-0 win against Pakistan in the UAE. There will be no let up from Team India, who are taking this series as a preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is beginning with Cape Town Test on January 5. Since that Test series in July-August, the hosts have played 13 ODIs and six Twenty20s but adjusting to the rigours of the longer-version of the game should not be an issue since most of the team members have played Ranji Trophy matches for their respective sides.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Cricket, 1st Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Umpires Unhappy With Wet Patches, Will Inspect at 12:45

LATEST UPDATE: The inspection takes place and the umpires are not happy with the wet patches. Another inspection at 12:45 IST. Early lunch has been called for. The toss has been delayed. The met department has predicted rain on the first two days of the game.

PREVIEW IND vs SL: India would look to emulate their recent success against Sri Lanka and go into the forthcoming South Africa tour brimming with confidence when the Asian rivals meet in the first of the three-Test here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Not long ago in August, Sri Lanka were annihilated 9-0 across all formats in their own den by a ruthless India led by their aggressive captain Virat Kohli. Since then, the men in blue have won limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand at home, while Sei Lanka -- still in transition after the retirements of Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara -- triumphed 2-0 over Pakistan in Tests only to lose five One Day Internationals and three T20s against the same opposition. For a start, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane will look to get back amongst runs. While Kohli's last big score came way back in February against Bangladesh where he srruck 204, Rahane has not got a hundred since his 188 against the Kiwis in Indore last year. Kohli has not got a half-century in his last five Test innings, and Rahane has been guilty of not converting his starts. Both ace batters practised a lot of reverse and paddle sweeps at the nets in the build-up to the Test. The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Star Sports network while the live streaming of the match can be caught on Hotstar.com. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.

Squads: India: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma.
Sri Lanks: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka and Roshen Silva.
