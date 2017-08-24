India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When and where to watch, live TV coverage, time in IST

After a lop-sided 3-0 Test series victory, the script did not change much in the opening ODI, where India steamrolled the opposition by nine wickets.
Such has been Sri Lanka's performance that supporters stopped the team bus demanding answers for a shoddy show. Chief coach Nic Pothas pointed out in no uncertain terms that all is not well within the team, indirectly pointing fingers at the interference from team manager Asanka Gurusinha.
Like it has happened during the past few months, Shikhar Dhawan pummelled the Lankan bowlers into submission with an unbeaten 132.
For skipper Virat Kohli, it was business as usual with an unbeaten 82.
As such, it is tough to foresee any changes to the Indian playing XI. Only one out of five games has been played yet, and even in West Indies, Kohli resisted the urge to chop and change too much.
It is a similar scenario here as well. At Dambulla, India didn't prefer to go in with either two leg-spinners or two left-arm spinners, thus forming the Chahal-Patel's orthodox leg break-left arm spin combination.
The first ball will be bowled at 1430 hrs IST (2.30 PM IST). That makes. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball – 2 PM IST.
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.
You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on SonyLiv.
You can also follow scores and commentary on Cricketnext.com.
