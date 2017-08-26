India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch Live on TV & Online

The live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3 while the live streaming of the match can be caught on www.sonyliv.com. The match is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. You can also check out CricketNext's LIVE blog for all the latest action from the match including live scores, ball-by-ball commentary and analysis.
The visitors have a 2-0 lead in the series and can wrap up the contest with another win here before leaving for the last leg of the tour in Colombo.
India recovered from a precarious 131 for seven to record only their second win at the Pallekele International Cricket ground.
The Men in Blue haven't played much ODI cricket here, and Thursday's match was only their second at this venue, having played previously in 2012. It does reflect on their hundred percent record here then, and the short two-day gap between the second and third ODIs will help them take the winning momentum forward.
The big question is if skipper Virat Kohli will continue with his bold approach when it comes to team strategy, if not team selection.
Teams (from):
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka: Chamara Kapugedara (capt), Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Upul Tharanga (for fifth ODI).
First Published: August 26, 2017, 5:01 PM IST