India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 3rd Test Day 1: Where to Watch Live on TV & Online

"For us, it's all about playing another test match. We have already won the series," Kohli told a news conference on Friday. "It doesn't mean we can afford to be complacent. You can't look at these things and go to a game. We are not thinking about these things.
"I personally feel it is just a distraction, we need to stay in the present and treat every session and game with respect."
Kohli indicated that India would not make wholesale changes to the side, but said Kuldeep Yadav could replace suspended all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Left-arm chinaman Yadav has not played in the longest format since taking four wickets on his debut against Australia in March.
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal said his side would try their best to get a consolation victory, but added that injuries had left them with a daunting challenge against the in-form tourists.
The hosts have rested spinner Rangana Herath after he complained of back stiffness, while all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and paceman Nuwan Pradeep were ruled out of the series with injuries during the first and second tests, respectively.
"India is a really good team, especially in the last two to three years. And we have had a lot of bad luck with injuries," Chandimal said.
"Gunaratne in the first Test, and then Pradeep, and now Herath. When that happens, the captain, manager and selectors cannot get the right combination. But we have a really good team for this game and we're looking forward to win this."
SQUADS: Team India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav.
Team Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain),Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Gamage, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan.
First Published: August 12, 2017, 8:46 AM IST