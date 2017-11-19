Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: November 19, 2017, 8:01 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka: Lucky to Get Big First Innings Lead, Says Herath

Kolkata: Left-arm spinner Rangana Herath credited the pacers for their brilliant performance which enabled the batsmen to gain a substantial first-innings lead of 122 runs. "The whole credit should go to the pacers. Compared to the first two days, the wicket was much better today and that's why I got some runs luckily, we got a 122-run lead," the 39-year-old said.

His knock of 67 went a long way in Sri Lanka getting a 120-run plus lead. "I just tried to stay positive and look to play some shots," he said about his 105-ball knock. Sri Lanka replied strongly with 294 after India were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. But at the close of play, India took an advantage 171/1 after an opening 166 runs partnership between Shikhar Dhawan (94) and Lokesh Rahul (73 batting).

"It is a much better wicket compared to the last two days. We still have one day to go. It is going to be a good game of cricket." The world's leading wicket-taker in left-arm spin however
returned disappointed in bowling as he returned wicketless after 10-1-41-0.

"As a spinner, I can't say I felt good bowling on this wicket. You would always like to see some turn. I don't see much turn here. When you get into fourth innings I hope there would be some assistance for spinners," he concluded.
