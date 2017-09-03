India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni Manages to Silence Critics in Style

However, team captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri have come out strongly in favour of the experienced wicket-keeper, with Shastri almost confirming that Dhoni will continue atleast till the 2019 World Cup.
Dhoni has proved in the current series why his experience will be invaluable to India in a rather inexperienced middle-order.
With top order doing the job most of the times, the Indian middle-order hasn't been exposed too much and that might be a disadvantage come 2019.
Dhoni's performance in the series though will surely please Kohli and Shastri with the Jharkhand batsman yet to be dismissed in any of the three matches so far.
He now averages a sensational 91.16 in ODIs in 2017, second behind Virat Kohli in the list of highest averages in ODIs for India in a calendar year. (Kohli averaged 92.37 in 2016.)
Former captain needs just 57 runs to climb above Virender Sehwag(1295) as the 3rd highest run getter by a visiting player in ODIs in Sri Lanka behind Sachin Tendulkar(1531) and Sourav Ganguly(1344).
Additionally, if he scores a 50+ in the next game, he will manage 6 50+ scores in 2017 in ODIs, he hasn’t scored more than 6 in any calendar year since 2010.
His 50+ would also mean that he will register 11 50+ scores in Sri Lanka in ODIs, only S Ganguly (13) has registered more among the visiting players.
Dhoni has certainly let his willow do the talking and has managed to silence his doubters for now with a string of good performances.
Teams:
India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.
Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (capt), Lasith Malinga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanna, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando.
2019 world cupInd vs SLindia middle-orderindia sri lanka 5th ODIindia sri lanka odiIndia vs Sri Lanka 2017MS Dhoni
First Published: September 3, 2017, 11:00 AM IST