India vs Sri Lanka: Overconfidence Grounds Virat Kohli & Boys

Getty Images

New Delhi: The old adage goes that confidence is good, but overconfidence always sinks the ship. And that was very much how India’s defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday can be summed up. Going into the game, it was touted as a clash between David and Goliath and David did end up beating Goliath and that too comprehensively.

While it was there for all to see that it was India’s bowling which let the team down in the second half after the team posted 321 on the back of a brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan, some even questioned India’s inability to push the scoring rate in the middle-overs while batting.

But a close analysis shows a clear case of overconfidence from the moment skipper Virat Kohli stepped onto the field for the toss. Asked about the playing XI, Kohli rather than talking about the game at hand, clearly went on to talk about how the team might look to make some changes in the game against South Africa. It almost looked like he had taken already foreseen an Indian win.

“We are unchanged. Maybe for the next one we will look to do something different. Yuvi (Singh) has been playing well since his return, had a decent IPL as well and he comes to England and gets runs. Rohit (Sharma) playing well too, him in form is a great sign and gives the others a bit of cushion. We got to play consistent cricket. We got to respect the opposition, the conditions and embrace the challenge which is in front of us now,” Kohli said.

It is always said that one should look at the condition in hand rather than think of the future and Kohli was clearly already thinking about the game against South Africa at the Oval on Sunday, rather than thinking of the job in hand.

In the end, Sri Lanka pulled off the biggest upset of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday as they beat India by 7 wickets at the Oval, chasing down an imposing target of 322 runs with relative ease in the 49th over itself.

The result threw Group B wide open as now all four teams are on 2 points and the last two matches, (India vs South Africa and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka), will decide who goes through to the semi-finals.

Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews had warned on Wednesday that the gap between the teams is not a lot as the youngsters in his team had shown the firepower to beat more illustrious opponents away from home and that is exactly what the men from the 'Emerald Isles' did on Thursday at the Oval.

First Published: June 9, 2017, 10:17 AM IST