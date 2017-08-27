India vs Sri Lanka: Ravi Shastri Heaps Praise on 'Experienced' MS Dhoni

Dhoni, who has found his place in the side under scrutiny in the recent past, showed why he is considered one of the greatest finishers after he helped India win, after the team had collapsed an lost seven wickets. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar played a helping hand as well and praised Dhoni for guiding him through the innings.
Now, team head coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to express his appreciation for captain cool, Shastri wrote: Classic example the other night that experience can't be bought or sold in a market place - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #SLvIND
Classic example the other night that experience can't be bought or sold in a market place - @msdhoni #TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/bFnUNEbspd— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 26, 2017
You did not need to be an MS Dhoni fan to stand up and applaud the innings he played with the writing on the wall at the Pallekele International Stadium on Thursday as India chased down the target of 231 against Sri Lanka with 5 overs to spare to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The 3-wicket win now puts more belief in the Virat Kohli led side after they were down in the dumps and at one stage looked like Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were only delaying the inevitable.
Even the bails conspired to ensure that Dhoni’s innings wasn’t cut short on a night when he once again showed the world that he might be past his prime, but he is still the best India have got when it comes to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. To make matters worse for his reputation, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (53*) also outscored him, but then, had Dhoni (45*) not held one end up, Sri Lanka would have definitely roared home. In the end, it was the unbeaten 100-run partnership between the two that saw the Indians end up on the victorious side
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga
First Published: August 27, 2017, 11:03 AM IST