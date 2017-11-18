Home IND vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shami Injury Not Serious, Insists Pujara

PTI | Updated: November 18, 2017, 6:29 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shami Injury Not Serious, Insists Pujara

File Image of Mohammed Shami. (AFP Photo)

Kolkata: Injury-prone Mohammad Shami walked off the field after failing to complete his 14th over but top order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara insisted that the injury was not "serious" and the pacer would be back in action on Saturday.

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field. The Indian skipper completed the over, bowling a full toss.

"I don't think there's anything serious. I'm not sure exactly what has happened but it's just a minor injury and should be back on the field tomorrow (Sunday)," Pujara said after day three's proceedings.

The day's play was called off because of bad light after fourth ball of the next over when Sri Lanka were 165 for 4 in reply to India's 172.
Cheteshwar Pujarind vs sl 2017India vs Sri lankaKolkata Testmohammed shamiShami Injury
First Published: November 18, 2017, 6:29 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking