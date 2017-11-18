India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Shami Injury Not Serious, Insists Pujara

After bowling the fifth ball of the over, Shami appeared to have pulled hamstring muscle on his right leg as he asked for his cap and left the field. The Indian skipper completed the over, bowling a full toss.
"I don't think there's anything serious. I'm not sure exactly what has happened but it's just a minor injury and should be back on the field tomorrow (Sunday)," Pujara said after day three's proceedings.
The day's play was called off because of bad light after fourth ball of the next over when Sri Lanka were 165 for 4 in reply to India's 172.
