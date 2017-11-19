India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan Falls Prey to Nervous 90s Again

The opener looked in total control of the innings, on a tough pitch, and made the Lankan bowlers look ordinary. He hit 11 fours and two sixes in his innings. He was on track to register his fifth Test hundred, but fell to Dasun Shanaka. His dismissal on 94 meant, that it was just the second time in his career that Dhawan succumbed to the nervous 90s.
The previous instance when Dhawan perished in the 90s was way back in 2014, at Wellington against New Zealand. He fell for 98 on that occasion.
This year Dhawan has a consistent run in the Tests, and has scored 460 runs at an average of 76.66 in four matches. That includes two hundreds too. Not only that, Dhawan has maintained a great strike-rate (99.34) this year, which is incidentally the third highest for any batsman since 2000. The highest recorded strike rate is with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, who scored at a rate of 111.11 in 2005.
