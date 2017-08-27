India vs Sri Lanka: Stand-in Skipper Kapugedera Injured During Warm-up

He had to be taken to the hospital for a check-up but is likely to play in the third ODI.
Kapugedera was named to lead in Sunday’s third ODI against India after skipper Upul Tharanga was suspended for two matches by the ICC for his team's slow over rate.
Sri Lanka is already missing Gunaratne due to a shoulder injury, and have seen their fast bowlers being ruled out due to injuries in Test matches.
It was rather surprising when Kapugedera was named the captain of the team, considering his average performances. He has played 100 ODI's but has just 8 half-centuries to his name, at a poor average of 21.23.
On the eve of the game, Kapugedera though sounded confident of the challenge ahead.
Kapugedera denied that the team was low on confidence. Instead, he said Sri Lanka finally have found some momentum for the first time in the ongoing series, what if they are yet to taste a victory against the Indians.
"I don't think we are struggling. I think there is a good atmosphere in the team. The way we played we are having lot of confidence. Everyone is together and hopefully we can pull off one win. After the last game we believe that we can win. We played really well," Kapugedera said on the eve of the third ODI here.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga
