India vs Sri Lanka 2017: Umpire Ketttleborough Misses Third Day's Play

Kettleborough was replaced by West Indies' Joel Wilson, who accompanied Nigel Long to start the day's proceedings as India resumed on 74/5 at Eden Gardens.
"Wilson is down with a throat infection and has been replaced by third umpire Wilson of the West Indies Cricket Board," a Cricket Association of Bengal official said.
Fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary has been made the TV umpire while Cricket Association of Bengal's Binod Thakur was inducted on board.
India were dismissed for 172 in their first innings on the third day of the Test. Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored for India with 52, while Wriddhiman Saha chipped in with 22. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also played handy knocks in the end.
First Published: November 18, 2017, 12:13 PM IST