India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli in Record Books After Kolkata Duck

Though Kohli has two hundreds in the eight matches that he has played this year, he has two hundreds with no fifties, and he averages 40, in the 12 innings of his career. On the first day of the Kolkata Test between India and Sri Lanka, Kohli was out for a duck.
This is his fifth duck this year, across all formats. Now Kohli joins Kapil Dev, as the Indian captain with most ducks in a calendar year. Kohli's first duck of the year was against Australia in Pune Test. The next instance was at the Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka, followed by two ducks against Australia in ODI and T20I series at home.
Kolkata has always been his nemesis, and he has a poor record at the Eden Gardens, where he has just scored 83 runs in the previous four matches here. Apart from that, Suranga Lakmal bowled a scintillating spell of pace bowling to leave India reeling on a rain-marred opening day of the first Test. Only 11.3 overs could be bowled on the first day as bad light forced the officials to call for early stumps, after Lakmal had taken apart the Indian top-order without conceding a single run.
First Published: November 16, 2017, 9:02 PM IST