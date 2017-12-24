India vs Sri Lanka: Yuzvendra Chahal Sets Sight on R Ashwin's Record in Mumbai T20I

So far, Chahal has been the pick of the bowlers in this series, as he has scalped four wickets in both Cuttack and Indore T20Is. Because of his exploits in the first match, Chahal became the the leading wicket-taker of this calendar year, while he added four more to his tally in the next match to firmly cement his place at the top.
Top Wicket-takers in T20Is in 2017
1. Yuzvendra Chahal: 23 wickets in 11 matches
2. Rashid Khan: 17 wickets in 10 matches
3. Kesrick Williams: 17 wickets in 9 matches
4. Shadab Khan: 14 wickets in 10 matches
5. Imran Tahir: 14 wickets in 9 matches
Chahal needs just one more wicket to overtake Ashwin as the Indian spinner with most number of T20I wickets in a calendar year. Ashwin scalped 23 wickets in 2016, the same as Chahal this year. While, if Chahal manages to scalp two, then he will overtake Ashwin and become the most prolific Indian spinner in a single bilateral T20I series. (Ashwin took 9/35 v SL in 2016, whilst Chahal has taken 8/75 this series, with one match to go).
Three wickets for Chahal in this clash will see him overtake Saeed Ajmal’s mark of 25 T20I wickets in a single calendar year (in 2012), the current most by any spinner. And looking at the rich vein of form that the tweaker enjoying, few would bet against Chahal not going past these mark against the out-of-sorts Sri Lankan batting line-up.
First Published: December 24, 2017, 10:50 AM IST