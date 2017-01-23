Indian Blind Cricket Team Likely to Tour Pakistan

Image credit: Getty Images.
Karachi: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Monday said that a cricket team from India is likely to tour Pakistan later this year to play a one-day and T20 series.
PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told the media that he will going to India soon to finalise the series.
"We are very confident that the Indian Blind Cricket Council will accept our invitation as we have already held some discussions with them on this tour," Shah said.
He said despite the strained relations between the two countries, the two cricket councils have had good relations and are keen to have bilateral matches.
Speaking about the 2nd World Blind Twenty20 scheduled to be held in India this month, Sultan hoped that Pakistan will win the mega event. The Pakistan team for the tournament will be announced tomorrow or on Wednesday.
Shah said the Pakistan team has completed all preparations for the tour.
"We are hopeful of getting the Indian visas tomorrow or on Wednesday as we have already visited India last year for a major event," he noted.
"If the visas are issued on time, our team will depart for India on January 28," he added.
Shah said the training camp of the blind team was already in progress in Lahore with 20 players featuring but the final squad will have 17 players.
Besides Pakistan and India, teams from Australia, England, New Zealand South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and Nepal are also participating in the tournament.
Pakistan will play their opening match against England on January 31 while they face India in their second match on February 1.