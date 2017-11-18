Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Indian Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah's Six Pack Abs Send Twitter Into a Tizzy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 18, 2017, 12:19 PM IST
Indian Fast Bowler Jasprit Bumrah's Six Pack Abs Send Twitter Into a Tizzy

Jasprit Bumrah. (Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter)

Indian Cricket Team's mantra of staying fit has led to a fitness revolution within the members of the team and the latest player to join the gang was fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who posted a picture with his six pack abs.

Bumrah wrote, "It takes dedication and hardwork to consistently improve yourself.#stayfit #RaiseTheBar




The transformation didn't go unnoticed as twitterati praised the fast bowler for his hard work.










With captain Virat Kohli leading the way for fitness and agility on-field, other cricketers have also started to follow the skipper.

Prior to this, Bumrah had also uploaded a video of him lifting weights and captioned it, "Strength grows in the moments when you think you can't go on but you keep going anyway. Good session at the gym today. #stayfit #RaiseTheBar".



bumrah absIndiajasprit bumrahOff The Field
First Published: November 18, 2017, 12:07 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking