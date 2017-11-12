Home IND vs NZ PAK vs SL SA vs BAN News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Indian Sports Honours: Watch Your Favourite Athletes in Glam Avatar

Cricketnext | Updated: November 12, 2017, 3:25 PM IST
Indian Sports Honours: Watch Your Favourite Athletes in Glam Avatar

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Indian Sports Honours on Saturday. (Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anoushka Sharma were cynosure of all eyes at the Indian Sports Honours, in Mumbai on Saturday. The awards were announced by Kohli and Sanjiv Goenka to recognize the achievements of Indian sports persons.

At the event were present all the big names from Indian sports fraternity like Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu and Mithali Raj. While these players sizzle in their respective fields regularly, they grabbed eyeballs, in glamourous avatar as well.

Indian badminton stars like B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma flanked PV Sindhu and posted a picture on Instagram. The post read, "About last night at #indiansportshonours awards."

About last night at #indiansportshonours awards.

A post shared by SAMEER VERMA 😎 (@sameerv1) on



Saina Nehwal too was present at the event, and posted a picture on her Instagram account saying, "#Indian sports honours awards 2017 ☺️☺️ #Dress by @neeta_lulla."

#Indian sports honours awards 2017 ☺️☺️ #Dress by @neeta_lulla 👍👍

A post shared by Nehwal Saina (@nehwalsaina) on



Other stars to post their pictures on social meadia were Sania Mirza, Zaheer Khan and Mithali Raj.







During the launch of the awards, Kohli had said,“India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those, who are expected to do the country proud in years to come.”
Hardik PandyaIndian Sports Honoursmithali rajOff The Fieldsania mirzavirat kohli
First Published: November 12, 2017, 3:15 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
FULL Ranking