Indian Sports Honours: Watch Your Favourite Athletes in Glam Avatar

At the event were present all the big names from Indian sports fraternity like Sania Mirza, PV Sindhu and Mithali Raj. While these players sizzle in their respective fields regularly, they grabbed eyeballs, in glamourous avatar as well.
Indian badminton stars like B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma flanked PV Sindhu and posted a picture on Instagram. The post read, "About last night at #indiansportshonours awards."
Saina Nehwal too was present at the event, and posted a picture on her Instagram account saying, "#Indian sports honours awards 2017 ☺️☺️ #Dress by @neeta_lulla."
Other stars to post their pictures on social meadia were Sania Mirza, Zaheer Khan and Mithali Raj.
During the launch of the awards, Kohli had said,“India has made rapid strides as a sporting nation. The day of being a one-sport country are behind us. The time is right to introduce an institution that will recognise our top sporting achievers and put the spotlight on those, who are expected to do the country proud in years to come.”
First Published: November 12, 2017, 3:15 PM IST