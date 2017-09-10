Indian Team Should Have Its Own Plane, Kapil Dev Suggests to BCCI

"Now that BCCI is making good money, it should have its own plane. It will save a lot of time and make life easier for Team India. The board can afford it. They should have done it five years ago," Kapil was quoted as saying by the Times Of India.
He added, "I would also love to see some cricketers buying their own aircrafts in the days to come. In the US, top golfers have their own planes. I don't see any reason why our players can't buy it as it will save them a lot of time. I also believe that if BCCI owns planes, the players will get enough rest between matches. I am sure BCCI can also afford the parking charges,"
Kapil also said that Indian players should be allowed to play in international leagues.
"I completely agree with BCCI that if a player is contracted, he will have to obey BCCI. But if they are contracted, the Indian players should be allowed to play all over the world."
Kapil said that the players have a short playing career and it would be wrong to prevent them from earning money.
"That is why a players' association is needed, to speak to those players to make them play in other T20 leagues. You need to educate the players and release them as and when required. You can't own a cricketer."
First Published: September 10, 2017, 3:25 PM IST