Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2017, 10:52 AM IST
Indian U-17 Cricketer Narendra Singh Sodha Drowns in Sri Lanka

In a sad turn of events, a 12-year old Indian cricketer Narendra Singh Sodha drowned in a swimming pool in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Hailing from Gujarat, the cricketer was playing in an U-17 tournament in the Island Nation.

As per reports in the Lankan media, the boy was rushed to hospital, but could not be revived. Four members of the squad were in the swimming pool of a hotel in Pamunugama.

It has been reported that the body of the cricketer was sent to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for post-mortem. The police is investigating the matter.

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that there is no criminal case registered and that the body will be sent to India on Thursday.
First Published: September 7, 2017, 10:12 AM IST

