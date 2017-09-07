Indian U-17 Cricketer Narendra Singh Sodha Drowns in Sri Lanka

As per reports in the Lankan media, the boy was rushed to hospital, but could not be revived. Four members of the squad were in the swimming pool of a hotel in Pamunugama.
It has been reported that the body of the cricketer was sent to the Ragama Teaching Hospital for post-mortem. The police is investigating the matter.
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said that there is no criminal case registered and that the body will be sent to India on Thursday.
First Published: September 7, 2017, 10:12 AM IST