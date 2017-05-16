Deepti And Poornima Post Highest ODI Partnership In Women's Cricket

Photo Credit: ICC/ Twitter

Potchefstroom: Deepti Sharma produced a stunning 188-run knock, the second highest score in women's one-day international, to set up India's massive 249-run win over Ireland in the quadrangular series on Monday.

The 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh shared a record 320- run opening stand with Poonam Raut (109) as India rattled a commanding 358-3 after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and decided to bat first.

Deepti's 160-ball superb innings was studded with 27 boundaries and two sixes, while Poonam hit 11 fours in her 116-ball 109 innings at the Senwes Park.

Deepti is now behind top-scorer Australia's Belinda Clarke, who had cracked an unbeaten 229 against Denmark in 1997 at Mumbai. The knock is best by an Indian as she betterd the unbeaten 138 by Jaya Sharma against Pakistan in 2005.

India bundle out Ireland for a paltry 109 in 40 overs to hand the rivals an embarrassing defeat.

Ireland never looked in the chase as they scored the first fifty in 18.4 overs, losing the wicket of opener Leah Paul (13) in the 17th over.

From there on, Ireland kept losing wickets and lost half their side in the 30th over for 75 runs.

Their downhill slide continued as they managed to bring up the team hundred in the 37th over before India quickly mopped up the tail.

Mary Waldron (35) was the top-scorer for Ireland, while Jennifer Gray contributed with a 46-ball 26 as only four batswomen could reach doubles scores.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (4/18) scalped four wickets, while Shikha Pandey (3/16), who had provided the late charge with a 14-ball 27 for India, took three wickets, while DB Sharma (1/15) took one.

Earlier, Ireland put up a disappointing bowling performance as they were taken to cleaners by the Indian duo of Deepti and Poonam.

Rachel Delaney (1/44) claimed the only wicket by an Ireland bowler when she ended Deepti's innings by cleaning up the opener in the 46th over. Poonam too retired out in the last ball of that over.

Ireland's poor show reflected in number of Extra runs they conceded. They bowled as many as 23 wides to gift away 26 extras.

