Indian Women Team to Host England in April

The matches will be played on April 8, 11 and 14. The ODI series will be played after the T20 tri-series also involving England and Australia.
India had narrowly lost to England in the World Cup final in June.
It was announced earlier that India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series from March 12 to 18.
India play their ICC Women's Championship opener in South Africa from February 5 to 10.
They have not played since the loss in the World Cup final.
First Published: December 25, 2017, 7:34 PM IST