India's Tour of South Africa to Feature 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is

"India will play South Africa in a three-match ‘Mahatma Gandhi-Nelson Mandela’ Test series, six-match One-Day International series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals. The dates and venues for the fixtures will be confirmed shortly," the BCCI said in a statement
Earlier, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had announced an anticipated loss of Rand 159 million for the current year, but they were banking on the upcoming home series against India and Australia to boost its coffers again.
"In commenting on the financial statements, I would like to stress that CSA remains in a very healthy financial position. We have a very strong balance sheet and a favourable cash position. Our income balance after taking into account the loss for the year is R655-million," CSA President Chris Nenzani was quoted as saying earlier.
"As is well known our budgetary forecasts are based on a four-year rolling plan as the vast majority of our income comes from television revenue generated from incoming tours. As a result, we anticipate a very strong financial year in 2018 as a result of the incoming tours from India and Australia," Nenzani added.
First Published: September 21, 2017, 12:03 AM IST