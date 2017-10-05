Home IND vs AUS PAK vs ICC XI News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia 2017: Injury Scare For Steve Smith Ahead of First T20I in Ranchi

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 5, 2017, 7:16 PM IST
File image of Australia skipper Steve Smith (AP Image)

Ranchi: Australia suffered a massive scare ahead of the first T20I against India as skipper Steven Smith sustained a minor shoulder injury during practice in Ranchi, on Thursday.

The right-hander was then taken to a local private hospital for check-up, where he also underwent an MRI scan. However, the Australian management took a sigh of relief as Smith was declared fit by the doctors to take part in the first match.

Australia have already lost the ODI series 4-1 on this tour and they would look to make amends in this three-match T20 series. And for that to happen, the visitors need their talismanic skipper to lead from the front.

The first match of the series is set to be played in Ranchi on Saturday.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner (VC), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa
First Published: October 5, 2017, 7:11 PM IST

