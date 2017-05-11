Aakash Feels Dravid Not Investing in Experience Has Cost Delhi

Photo Credit: Delhi Daredevils

New Delhi: Shreyas Iyer’s excellent knock on Wednesday night helped Delhi Daredevils edge Gujarat Lions by two wickets in a last-over thriller at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Wednesday. But the win is more about pride than anything else because Delhi is no longer in the reckoning for the playoffs.

While many celebrated the victory, former India opener Aakash Chopra suggested that not having too many experienced campaigners in the team cost Delhi this time. He took to Twitter to post: “You get brilliance & inconsistency from youth. #DD rode on their brilliance but didn't invest in experience to cover for their inconsistency.”

You get brilliance & inconsistency from youth. #DD rode on their brilliance but didn't invest in experience to cover for their inconsistency — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2017

A Rahul Dravid fan was quick to point that the Delhi Daredevils mentor has always backed youngsters and wrote: “That's what DRAVID believes in & experiments with- the Process of Growing Up for the youngsters important for him than the product-winning!”

But Chopra was quick to remind the fan that the Indian Premier League is a tournament that is about winning and losing and not just helping youngsters grow.

Great thought sir. But #IPL is about winning and losing. https://t.co/8WdmKUUYev — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 11, 2017

A very good point considering that Delhi have failed to cross the line for the second straight year under Dravid’s mentorship.

