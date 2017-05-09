IPL 2017: AB de Villiers Leaves RCB to Return Home to Family

AB de Villiers. (Image credit: BCCI)

New Delhi: Even though Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to play another game in this edition of the IPL, star batsman AB de Villiers has returned home to spend time with his family ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Taking to Twitter, ABD wrote: “A disappointing #IPL2017. Some tough lessons learnt that we take in to next year! Happy to be home with the family before the #CT17 in June.”

It has been one of the worst seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore this year in the IPL and on Monday it was skipper Virat Kohli who apologised to the fans for the poor show.

The team has lost 10 of the 13 games they have played so far and are placed last on the points table with 5 points.

Kohli took to Twitter to thank the fans for the unconditional support and also apologised for the poor performance from the team. His post read: “Thanks to the @RCBTweets fans for all the unconditional love and support this season as well. Sorry we couldn't play up to our standards.”

RCB, who have reached the final three times since IPL's inception in 2008, are rock-bottom in the points table with just two wins this year.

Even on Sunday, they were completely outplayed by Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn tore apart a hapless Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack as Kolkata Knight Riders cruised to a 6-wicket win.

Kolkata caught Bangalore off-guard when they sent out Sunil Narine to open the innings along with Chris Lynn and skipper Gautam Gambhir was held back by the thinktank. But the decision worked wonders as Narine and Lynn wreaked havoc enroute their respective half-centuries.

Chasing a target of 159, Chris Lynn first made his intentions clear by hitting two fours and a six in the first over itself. However, Narine exploded in the fourth over of the chase and took Samuel Badree to the cleaners by hitting boundaries at will. Three huge sixes and a four in the first four balls of Badree set the tone for Narine's rest of the innings. In the next over, Narine again slammed four boundaries and one huge six off the bowling of Sreenath Aravind to notch up his half-century off just 15 deliveries.

