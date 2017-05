Hello and Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ferozeshah Kotla in the Capital.

TOSS NEWS: Delhi Daredevils skipper Karun Nair wins the toss and says that Delhi will bat first. SRH skipper David Warner says Hyderabad would have also batted first.

Jayant starts with a beautiful delivery. That pitched in line and looked plumb as Warner missed that. But the umpire says that is NOT OUT and replays show the ball was missing the stumps.

Warner rubs salt into the wound as he hits Jayant for a boundary. Jayant just walks back to the bowling crease as SRH's score reads 4/0

Dhawan welcomes Rabada to the bowling crease with a boundary. That was on the legs and Dhawan did not need a second invitation. SRH's score reads 8/0

Now Warner scoops Rabada up over mid-off and that was not off the middle. But the ball rolls into the boundary at Kotla. SRH's score reads 13/0

MAXIMUM! That looked like a top-edged switch hit from Warner, but that lands into the point boundary. Jayant looks on as the score reads 22/0

Morris to bowl the fourth over and Dhawan welcomes him with a boundary past the cover fielder. SRH's score reads 30/0

MAXIMUM! Vintage Dhawan as he flicks Morris into the mid-wicket stands. That was in the length from Morris and Dhawan crunched that. SRH's score reads 36/0

Dhawan finishes the over with a cut to the point boundary. 15 runs from that over as SRH's score reads 40/0 after 4 overs

Warner makes room and slams Rabada over the cover fielder. Frees his arms and goes bang. SRH's score reads 46/0

9 runs from the Rabada over here. That was a quieter over by the standards set by SRH in the last couple of overs. SRH's score reads 49/0 after 5 overs

Warner welcomes Shami to the bowling crease with another boundary. That was short and Warner swatted that to the mid-wicket boundary. SRH's score reads 53/0

WICKET! That was the perfect yorker as Shami uproots the stumps of Warner. SRH skipper has to go for 30 off 21 balls as SRH's score reads 53/1

5 here for Kane Williamson. Drops it short towards mid-wicket and runs. Shreyas Iyer picks that and throws at the non-striker's end. Corey Anderson lets that slip through his legs. SRH's score reads 62/1

Dhawan finishes the powerplay with a boundary. That was short and Dhawan happily pulled that to the long-leg boundary. SRH's score reads 66/1 after 6 overs

Good over here from Morris so far as he has given away no runs off the first 3 balls. SRH's score reads 66/1

Just one run from the Morris over as Williamson and Dhawan look to steady the ship. SRH's score reads 67/1 after 7 overs

MAXIMUM! Jayant bowls that down the leg and Williamson happily sends that into the fine-leg stands. SRH's score reads 75/1 after 8 overs

WICKET! Mishra gets Dhawan. Dhawan tried to sweep that and it was a top-edge as the ball lands in Shreyas Iyer's hand. Dhawan goes for 28 as SRH's score reads 75/2

Yuvraj joins Williamson in the middle. Starts off with a single. SRH's score reads 77/2 after 8.4 overs

Just 3 runs from Mishra's first over as Delhi try to get back into the game. SRH's score reads 78/2 after 9 overs

Good bowling from Jayant here as well as he has given away just 5 runs from the over. Hyderabad's score reads 83/2 after 10 overs

Cheeky late-cut from Williamson as he picks the googly from Mishra early and places that past the third-man fielder inside the circle. SRH's score reads 89/2

7 runs from the Mishra over for Hyderabad as both Williamson and Yuvraj looking to build a partnership. SRH's score reads 90/2 after 11 overs

WICKET! Shami picks another one as Kane Williamson cannot control the pull. That was a good bouncer and accurate. Williamson gets a top-edge as Morris catches it as the batsman goes for 24 and SRH's score reads 92/3

Just 3 runs from the 12th over as Shami also picked an important wicket. Delhi looking to tighten the screws here as SRH's score reads 93/3

Mishra keeps it tight again as Yuvraj and Henriques pick the singles. Just 5 runs from the over as SRH's score reads 98/3 after 13 overs

100 up for SRH. That was a brilliant shot from Yuvraj straight down the ground off Shami. That was very elegant as the score reads 102/3

Beautiful cover drive from Yuvraj, but just a single here for Yuvi as the ball heads straight to Morris at the cover boundary. SRH's score reads 105/3

8 runs from Shami's over here as Sunrisers Hyderabad's score reads 106/3 after 14 overs. Six more to go here for SRH

Mishra bowls that fuller and Yuvraj goes straight over the head of the fielder. That was a good shot considering that was really full. SRH's score reads 112/3

8 runs again from the Mishra over as Sunrisers Hyderabad' score reads 114/3 with 5 overs to go. Yuvraj and Henriques at the game.

Fine glance from Yuvraj Singh as Shami is not too impressed. That runs into the fine-leg boundary. SRH's score reads 120/3

A boundary to end the 16th over. Good effort from Angelo Mathews, but he touches the rope as Yuvraj gets another boundary. SRH's score reads 126/3 with 4 overs to go.

DROPPED! Sanju Samson drops Yuvraj off Morris. That was a poor attempt as the pull did not find the middle. Yuvraj was batting on 29. Batsman picks two runs. SRH's score reads 131/3

Henriques gets a boundary now to start the over as Rabada bowls that on the legs and he just flicks it to the fine-leg boundary. SRH's score reads 137/3

MAXIMUM! That was another top-edged pull from Yuvraj, but the pace off Rabada's delivery takes that over the ropes. 9 runs already off the first three balls.

MAXIMUM! And again. This time it is a vintage Yuvi flick as the ball lands into the mid-wicket stands. That was not off the middle, but pure timing here as SRH's score reads 148/3

Yuvraj is on fire here. Gets that past the short third-man fielder. That was up from Morris and Yuvi just glides that past the fielder. SRH's score reads 159/3

50 up for Yuvraj. That was off 34 balls as he slammed that to the mid-wicket boundary. Gets a boundary and Morris is not impressed. SRH's score reads 162/3

Boundary to start the over for Yuvraj here. That was a no-ball so Yuvraj set to get a FREE HIT here. SRH's score reads 171/3

Another boundary here after Yuvraj missed the FREE HIT. That was flicked on the up as Rabada quietly walks back to the bowling crease. SRH's score reads 175/3

Another mistake in the field and Yuvraj gets another boundary. Karun Nair is not impressed. SRH's score reads 181/3

Yuvraj finishes with a boundary over the bowler's head as SRH finish on 185/3 after 20 overs with Yuvraj unbeaten on 70 off 41 balls.

13 runs off the second over after Bhuvi gave away just 3 runs off the first over. Siraj taken to task by Samson and Nair. DD's score reads 16/0 after 2 overs

FOUR! Another one from Sanju Samson. This time he smashes Bhuvi towards deep extra cover. DD 28/0 in 3 overs, need 158 run to win

SIX! What a timing from Nair. A bouncer from Kaul. Nair uses the pace and plays it over wicketkeeper's head.

FOUR! Nair once again. He smashes Kaul down the ground this time. Superb stuff from him. 12 runs off Kaul's over. DD 40/0 in 4 overs, need 146 runs to win.

Boundary for Karun as the ball is stopping on the batsman. Goes over the top of the infield and that goes to the point fence. DD's score reads 45/1

DROPPED! Bhuvneshwar drops a sitter off Nair from Siraj's bowling. DD skipper was on 20 and this might prove to be costly for SRH. DD's score reads 45/1

Another scoop for Nair and this time it is way over the head of the short fine-leg fielder. Henriques welcomed with a boundary as DD's score reads 50/1

MAXIMUM! That was straight and in the slot and Nair goes high and handsome straight over the bowler's head. DD's score reads 58/1

Another boundary as Nair pulls Henriques this time for a boundary. That is 16 from the over with a ball to spare. DD's score reads 62/1

Now Pant joins the action as he sweeps Rashid Khan for a boundary. That is good momentum for Delhi here as the score reads 66/1

Delhi Daredevils' score reads 70/1 after 7 overs with Nair and Pant at the crease. Delhi need to keep the momentum going.

Shreyas Iyer is the new man at the crease.

FOUR! Rashid Khan starts his second over. And, Rishabh Pant welcomes him with a boundary towards square leg. DD 78/2, need 108 off 69 balls

FOUR! What a shot from Pant. Pant makes room and slaps it towards deep extra cover region.

FOUR! Pant attacks again! He smashes Henriques towards sweeper cover region. Suprb stuff from him. DD 91/2, need 94 off 61 balls

FOUR! Shreyas Iyer joins the party. He ends Henriques over with a superb one towards deep mid wicket. DD 96/2, need 90 off 60 balls

SIX! Rishabh Pant pulls this away for a huge one. He uses the pace and pulls this towards deep mid wicket. DD 109/2

Corey Anderson is the new man at the crease. Can he put on a decent stand with Shreyas Iyer?

SIX! Shreyas Iyer smashes Yuvraj towards long on. Excellent shot from the right hander.

SIX! Another one from Shreyas. What a shot from the youngster. He smashes Yuvi towards deep mid wicket. DD 125/3, need 61 off 42 balls

SIX! Corey Anderson spoils Siddharth Kaul's over with a huge SIX off last ball of his third over. DD 137/3, need 49 off 36 balls

Delhi Daredevils need 38 off 24 balls. Can Sunrisers Hyderabad deny them a victory tonight?

SIX! Corey Anderson bends down and slaps this away into deep mid wicket region. Delhi Daredevils 157/4, need 29 off 20 balls

FOUR! Chris Morris waits for the ball and pulls this beautifully towards deep mid wicket. DD 162/4, need 24 off 18 balls

SIX! It's Corey's trademark. He smashes this into long on stand. Stunning shot from the New Zealander. DD 173/4, need 13 off 13 balls

SIX! Straight one. It was middle of the length. Morris picks up the length and slaps this towards deep mid wicket region. What a shot from the South African. DD 184/4, need 2 off 7 balls

Delhi Daredevils face a Herculean task to keep alive any chance of qualifying for the 2017 Indian Premier League play-offs when they take on defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Back from a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, thanks to another pathetic display of batting, Daredevils are currently languishing at the bottom of the league table with just two wins from their eight matches.