IPL 2017: Axar Patel, Sandeep Sharma Star as Kings XI Punjab Thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

BCCI Photo

Bengaluru: Axar Patel and Sandeep Sharma starred for Kings XI Punjab as Glenn Maxwell's troops thrashed Royal Challengers Banglaore by 19 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in and Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru.

Chasing a modest target of 139, RCB got off to the worst possible start as Sandeep removed Chris Gayle on the fourth ball of the innings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab : As It Happened

Virat Kohli and Mandeep Singh tried to steady the innings after Gayle's dismissal and slammed few boundary to ease the pressure off the hosts.

But Sandeep put further breaks on the RCB chase as he clean bowled skipper Kohli for 6.

Mandeep was then joined at the crease by Ab De Villiers and he too hit few boundaries early in the innings to make his intentions clear.

However, Sandeep wasn't done yet and he dismissed ABD as well for 10. At this point RCB were reeling at 37/3 and they couldn't recovers from the three early blows by Sandeep.

Mohit Sharma then dismissed Kedar Jadhav for 6 to pile on the misery for Bangalore. Shane Watson was the next to depart as he became Axar Patel's first scalp of the match.

Glenn Maxwell then brought himself into the attack and the decision paid dividends as he got rid of the dangerous-looking Mandeep for 46. The KXIP skipper got his second wicket his next over when Sreenath Aravind was adjudged plumb LBW for 4.

Pawan Negi and Samuel Badree took RCB closer to the target by Axar Patel's one over pulled the match back for the visitors. Negi and Badree were dismissed on successive Axar deliveries as RCB were all but out of the game.

Mohit Sharma gave the finishing touches to the match by dismissing Aniket Choudhary off the last ball of the penultimate over to take Punjab over the line in thrilling fashion.

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted Kings XI Punjab to 138/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Axar Patel (38 not out) and Manan Vohra (25) were the major contributors to Punjab's cause.

Punjab got off to a poor start as openers Hashim Amla (1) and Martin Guptill (9) were sent back to the pavilion inside five overs.

Amla was dismissed by medium pacer Aniket Choudhary on the penultimate ball of the first over and Guptill was dismissed by Sreenath Aravind in the fourth over.

With 18/2 in 3.3 overs, Marsh and Vohra tried to stabilise the innings and they were almost successful but after adding 21 runs in 3.3 overs the latter was sent packing by spinner Pawan Negi. In his 17-ball knock Marsh slammed three boundaries.

Vohra, who seemed good at the middle was also dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 12th over. Vohra's 28-ball knock was laced with one boundary and one six.

Skipper Glen Maxwell (6) also failed to rise to the occasion as he was also dismissed by Chahal in the very next over.

Middle-order batsmen Wriddhiman Shah (21)and Axar Patel then forged a 34-run partnership to help the visitors to get past the 100-run mark.

But soon, Shah, who played 25 balls and slammed one boundary, was bowled by Shane Watson in the 18th over.

In the very next over, new batsman Mohit Sharma (6) was also dismissed with the scoreboard reading 119/7.

The last over saw some boundaries from Patel but that was not enough for Punjab to post a challenging total.

For Bangalore, Choudhary and Chahal scalped two wickets each while Aravind Watson and Negi chipped in with one wicket each.

((With IANS Inputs))

First Published: May 6, 2017, 12:05 AM IST