IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab : As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 6, 2017, 12:06 AM IST

Indian Premier League, 2017 Match 43, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 05 May, 2017

Toss won by Royal Challengers Bangalore (decided to bowl)

Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs

Man of the Match: Sandeep Sharma

Last Updated 5 hours ago

Highlights

23:26(IST)

"Nothing is working in our favour. We are trying to be positive but results aren't helping," Virat Kohli says after the match.

23:25(IST)
23:24(IST)

OUT: Aniket gives away an easy catch and Mohit Sharma picks his second wicket off the innings. With that Bangalore is comprehensively beaten by Punjab. 

23:22(IST)

Chahal and Aniket are only delaying the inevitable as Bangalore's horror show in IPL 10 continues.

23:19(IST)
23:18(IST)
23:16(IST)

OUT: RCB nine down now as Axar castles Samuel Badree and he is on a hat-trick.

23:15(IST)

OUT: Axar Patel dismisses dangerman Pawan Negi and that could be the final nail in the coffin as far as RCB is concerned. 

23:13(IST)

Pawan Negi and Samuel Badree are content with taking singles at the moment. The plan seems to be simple - take the match to the wire and then try to win it. RCB need 28 of 18 balls.

23:09(IST)
23:09(IST)

RCB need 33 to win off 24 balls while KXIP need 3 wickets.

23:07(IST)
23:04(IST)

Four: Aaron again strays in line and Negi guides the ball on the leg side for his second boundary of the over.

23:03(IST)

Four: Aaron bowls a wide delivery and Negi flashes hard at the ball which takes an edge off the bat and flies for a boundary behind the keeper. 

22:59(IST)

OUT: Maxwell gets his second wickets as Sreenath Aravind is out LBW. RCB lose their 7th wicket in chase.

22:57(IST)
22:54(IST)

Four: That will relieve some of the pressure as Pawan Negi hits a boundary off Varun Aaron towards deep extra cover.

22:51(IST)
22:49(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Glenn Maxwell castles Mandeep Singh for 46. 

22:46(IST)
22:45(IST)

OUT: Another big gun is dismissed as Axar Patel gets the better of Shane Watson. In trying to cut, Watson gives away an easy catch to Saha. This is the fifth time that Axar has dismissed Watson in IPL.

22:41(IST)

SIX: Mandeep going strong and once again he shows his hitting power. Just a flick of the wrist and the ball sails over the mid-wicket boundary.

22:38(IST)

Four: Wide delivery by Mohit and Mandeep cuts the ball hard for a boundary towards the point region.

22:35(IST)
22:31(IST)

OUT: Jadhav plays a horrible shot and gives away an easy catch to Axar Patel who was fielding at covers. RCB lose their fourth.

22:30(IST)

Mohit Sharma introduced into the attack by Glenn Maxwell.

22:28(IST)
22:27(IST)

Sandeep Sharma finishes his spell and ends with figures of 22/3 in four overs. And the men whom he has dismissed are  - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. JUST WOW!

22:23(IST)
22:19(IST)

Four: While wicket is falling on one end, Mandeep is still going strong as the he hits another boundary off the bowling of Aaron towards deep mid-wicket.

22:18(IST)
22:17(IST)
22:15(IST)

OUT: This man is on fire! Sandeep Sharma now removes Ab De Villiers and he has got his third wicket of the innings. Sandeep has completely destroyed the RCB top-order.

22:13(IST)

SIX: De Villier is starting to get into the groove as Sandeep bowls a short delivery and De Villiers bludgeons it for a huge six on the on-side.

22:12(IST)

Four: Not a bad delivery by Sandeep Sharma but ABD stands and delivers straight down the ground for a boundary.

22:08(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Aaron and Mandeep hits it over the covers for a boundary. 

22:07(IST)

Run-out chance for Kings XI Punjab as Sandeep touches the ball on the follow through after AB De Villiers hit the ball straight down the ground. However, Mandeep was inside the crease before the ball hit the stumps.

22:05(IST)
22:03(IST)

OUT: You dont see Virat Kohli's wicket get shattered like that too often. Take a bow Sandeep Sharma. The medium pacer now has two wickets - Gayle and Virat!

22:01(IST)
21:57(IST)

Four: This time the bowler was very unfortunate as the ball takes an inside edge and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.

21:57(IST)

Four: Mandeep follows it up by hitting a four through the covers. A short ball in the off side this time and Mandeep rocks onto the backfoot and hits the ball for a four.

21:56(IST)

SIX: Short ball from Natarajan and Mandeep welcomes him by pulling the ball on the leg side for a huge six. 

21:54(IST)

Four: Virat Kohli comes out to bat hits the first ball that he faces for a boundary. That is the class of this man.

21:53(IST)

Out: Chris Gayle's poor run of form continues as he goes in the first over of the match. Gayle gives away an easy catch to Guptill on the off-side as Sandeep gets his first wicket.

21:50(IST)

RCB openers Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh are out on the pitch and Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over.

21:41(IST)
21:37(IST)
21:35(IST)

Innings Over: Axar's late cameo ensures that Punjab have put on a respectable score for RCB to chase. The hosts need 139 runs to win.

21:33(IST)

Four: Another boundary and this time straight down the ground as Watson opts to bowl a high pitched delivery. KXIP score crosses 130 run mark.

21:32(IST)

Four: Watson bowls a short delivery and Axar gets into position early and pulls it for a four.

21:30(IST)

SIX: Axar Patel hits the ball straight over Watson's head and the ball lands in the top tier of the stadium.

21:29(IST)

19th over a wicket maiden! Can you believe it?? Excellent bowling by Aniket.

21:28(IST)

Varun Aaron is just hitting and missing and Aniket is on his way to a brilliant over.

21:25(IST)

Out: Mohit Sharma gives away an easy catch to keeper Jadhav as Aniket Choudhary picks his second wicket of the innings.

21:24(IST)
21:20(IST)

OUT: Brilliant slower ball from Shane Watson as he completely deceives Saha and the ball rattles the stumps. Saha goes for 21.

21:16(IST)

Four: Brilliant placement from Saha as the ball flies towards the third man boundary for a four.

21:10(IST)
21:10(IST)

Four: Now a deft cut by the southpaw behind the keeper for a four. Good batting this by Axar Patel.

21:09(IST)

SIX: Chahal bowls a half-volley and Axar slogs it over the long-on boundary for a huge six. That will lift some pressure!

21:08(IST)

Onus now on Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel to help Punjab cross the 100-run mark and give some respectability to the score.

21:07(IST)
21:06(IST)

After 15 overs, Punjab are struggling at 84/5. Great bowling so far from the RCB bowlers.

21:01(IST)

OUT: Chahal finally has his man as Maxwell top edges one and Samuel Badree takes a great running catch. Maxwell departs for 6.

20:56(IST)

Four: Glenn Maxwell hits a reverse shot of the bowling of Negi and the ball flies over the backward point. The ball was nearly caught by Aniket who was fielding at the position. 

20:55(IST)

Aniket, Aravind, Negi and Chahal have picked one wicket each in the match. And from here on we will get you the live action of the match.

20:55(IST)

RCB have take a firm grip on the match as after 12 overs, KXIP are reeling at 63/4. Amla, Guptill, Marsh and Vohra have been dismissed.

20:53(IST)

Hello everyone, we would like to  apologise for not getting you the live action of the match as we were going through some technical difficulties.

19:31(IST)

RCB win the toss, to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab

18:11(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the titanic clash between Virat Kohli's RCB against Glenn Maxwell's KXIP.

(BCCI Photo)

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Preview:

With an aim to stay relevant till the business end, a desperate Kings XI Punjab will be aiming a comprehensive victory against a down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League on Friday.

With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap.

For Kings XI Punjab, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after Friday.

