IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab : As It Happened

OUT: Another big gun is dismissed as Axar Patel gets the better of Shane Watson. In trying to cut, Watson gives away an easy catch to Saha. This is the fifth time that Axar has dismissed Watson in IPL.
22:41(IST)
SIX: Mandeep going strong and once again he shows his hitting power. Just a flick of the wrist and the ball sails over the mid-wicket boundary.
22:38(IST)
Four: Wide delivery by Mohit and Mandeep cuts the ball hard for a boundary towards the point region.
OUT: This man is on fire! Sandeep Sharma now removes Ab De Villiers and he has got his third wicket of the innings. Sandeep has completely destroyed the RCB top-order.
22:13(IST)
SIX: De Villier is starting to get into the groove as Sandeep bowls a short delivery and De Villiers bludgeons it for a huge six on the on-side.
22:12(IST)
Four: Not a bad delivery by Sandeep Sharma but ABD stands and delivers straight down the ground for a boundary.
22:08(IST)
Four: Short and wide from Aaron and Mandeep hits it over the covers for a boundary.
22:07(IST)
Run-out chance for Kings XI Punjab as Sandeep touches the ball on the follow through after AB De Villiers hit the ball straight down the ground. However, Mandeep was inside the crease before the ball hit the stumps.
After 15 overs, Punjab are struggling at 84/5. Great bowling so far from the RCB bowlers.
21:01(IST)
OUT: Chahal finally has his man as Maxwell top edges one and Samuel Badree takes a great running catch. Maxwell departs for 6.
20:56(IST)
Four: Glenn Maxwell hits a reverse shot of the bowling of Negi and the ball flies over the backward point. The ball was nearly caught by Aniket who was fielding at the position.
20:55(IST)
Aniket, Aravind, Negi and Chahal have picked one wicket each in the match. And from here on we will get you the live action of the match.
20:55(IST)
RCB have take a firm grip on the match as after 12 overs, KXIP are reeling at 63/4. Amla, Guptill, Marsh and Vohra have been dismissed.
20:53(IST)
19:31(IST)
RCB win the toss, to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab
18:11(IST)
Preview:
With an aim to stay relevant till the business end, a desperate Kings XI Punjab will be aiming a comprehensive victory against a down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League on Friday.
With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap.
For Kings XI Punjab, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after Friday.