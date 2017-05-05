IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab : As It Happened

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the titanic clash between Virat Kohli's RCB against Glenn Maxwell's KXIP.

RCB win the toss, to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab

Hello everyone, we would like to apologise for not getting you the live action of the match as we were going through some technical difficulties.

RCB have take a firm grip on the match as after 12 overs, KXIP are reeling at 63/4. Amla, Guptill, Marsh and Vohra have been dismissed.

Aniket, Aravind, Negi and Chahal have picked one wicket each in the match. And from here on we will get you the live action of the match.

Four: Glenn Maxwell hits a reverse shot of the bowling of Negi and the ball flies over the backward point. The ball was nearly caught by Aniket who was fielding at the position.

OUT: Chahal finally has his man as Maxwell top edges one and Samuel Badree takes a great running catch. Maxwell departs for 6.

After 15 overs, Punjab are struggling at 84/5. Great bowling so far from the RCB bowlers.

Kings XI 84/5 in 15.0 RCB still to bat #RCBvKXIP #BOLDBOT Live commentary at https://t.co/TvoSqG7FxJ

Onus now on Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel to help Punjab cross the 100-run mark and give some respectability to the score.

SIX: Chahal bowls a half-volley and Axar slogs it over the long-on boundary for a huge six. That will lift some pressure!

Four: Now a deft cut by the southpaw behind the keeper for a four. Good batting this by Axar Patel.

. @akshar2026 He follows it up with a late cut for four. Excellent batting from @akshar2026 ! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Four: Brilliant placement from Saha as the ball flies towards the third man boundary for a four.

OUT: Brilliant slower ball from Shane Watson as he completely deceives Saha and the ball rattles the stumps. Saha goes for 21.

Out: Mohit Sharma gives away an easy catch to keeper Jadhav as Aniket Choudhary picks his second wicket of the innings.

Varun Aaron is just hitting and missing and Aniket is on his way to a brilliant over.

19th over a wicket maiden! Can you believe it?? Excellent bowling by Aniket.

SIX: Axar Patel hits the ball straight over Watson's head and the ball lands in the top tier of the stadium.

Four: Watson bowls a short delivery and Axar gets into position early and pulls it for a four.

Four: Another boundary and this time straight down the ground as Watson opts to bowl a high pitched delivery. KXIP score crosses 130 run mark.

Innings Over: Axar's late cameo ensures that Punjab have put on a respectable score for RCB to chase. The hosts need 139 runs to win.

Kings XI 137/7 in 20.0 RCB still to bat #RCBvKXIP #BOLDBOT Live commentary at https://t.co/TvoSqG7FxJ

19 runs off the last over! We finish our quota of 20 overs with 138 on the board. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

RCB openers Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh are out on the pitch and Sandeep Sharma will bowl the first over.

Out: Chris Gayle's poor run of form continues as he goes in the first over of the match. Gayle gives away an easy catch to Guptill on the off-side as Sandeep gets his first wicket.

Four: Virat Kohli comes out to bat hits the first ball that he faces for a boundary. That is the class of this man.

SIX: Short ball from Natarajan and Mandeep welcomes him by pulling the ball on the leg side for a huge six.

Four: Mandeep follows it up by hitting a four through the covers. A short ball in the off side this time and Mandeep rocks onto the backfoot and hits the ball for a four.

Four: This time the bowler was very unfortunate as the ball takes an inside edge and goes for a boundary behind the keeper.

15 runs of Natarajan's 1st over. It's 22/1 after 2. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

OUT: You dont see Virat Kohli's wicket get shattered like that too often. Take a bow Sandeep Sharma. The medium pacer now has two wickets - Gayle and Virat!

Bowled! @sandeep25a strikes again as he cleans up the dangerous #ViratKohli ! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Run-out chance for Kings XI Punjab as Sandeep touches the ball on the follow through after AB De Villiers hit the ball straight down the ground. However, Mandeep was inside the crease before the ball hit the stumps.

Four: Short and wide from Aaron and Mandeep hits it over the covers for a boundary.

Four: Not a bad delivery by Sandeep Sharma but ABD stands and delivers straight down the ground for a boundary.

SIX: De Villier is starting to get into the groove as Sandeep bowls a short delivery and De Villiers bludgeons it for a huge six on the on-side.

OUT: This man is on fire! Sandeep Sharma now removes Ab De Villiers and he has got his third wicket of the innings. Sandeep has completely destroyed the RCB top-order.

A sight that will never get old! What say sheron? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/2iQ5cKIkaj

Four: While wicket is falling on one end, Mandeep is still going strong as the he hits another boundary off the bowling of Aaron towards deep mid-wicket.

9 runs of the last powerplay over and the strategic time-out is called. RCB are 46/3! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Sandeep Sharma finishes his spell and ends with figures of 22/3 in four overs. And the men whom he has dismissed are - Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. JUST WOW!

That's the end of @sandeep25a 4 overs! He finishes with figures of 3/22. Take a bow sandy! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

OUT: Jadhav plays a horrible shot and gives away an easy catch to Axar Patel who was fielding at covers. RCB lose their fourth.

Just 2 runs and a wicket of Mohit Sharma's first over. Score remains 52/4! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Four: Wide delivery by Mohit and Mandeep cuts the ball hard for a boundary towards the point region.

SIX: Mandeep going strong and once again he shows his hitting power. Just a flick of the wrist and the ball sails over the mid-wicket boundary.

OUT: Another big gun is dismissed as Axar Patel gets the better of Shane Watson. In trying to cut, Watson gives away an easy catch to Saha. This is the fifth time that Axar has dismissed Watson in IPL.

. @akshar2026 @Wriddhipops This is the 5th time @akshar2026 has claimed #Watto 's wicket. Loves bowling against him, doesn't he? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Glenn Maxwell castles Mandeep Singh for 46.

Mandy(46) is bowled out by Maxwell 😭😭😭 Negi and Aravind have hopes pinned on themselves. #RCBvKXIP #PlayBold

Four: That will relieve some of the pressure as Pawan Negi hits a boundary off Varun Aaron towards deep extra cover.

OUT: Maxwell gets his second wickets as Sreenath Aravind is out LBW. RCB lose their 7th wicket in chase.

Four: Aaron bowls a wide delivery and Negi flashes hard at the ball which takes an edge off the bat and flies for a boundary behind the keeper.

Four: Aaron again strays in line and Negi guides the ball on the leg side for his second boundary of the over.

The batting that I thought could almost terrorise the #IPL made 25-5 today. Kohli/AB/Gayle/Watson/Jadhav. So what is our game about!!!

RCB need 33 to win off 24 balls while KXIP need 3 wickets.

8 of the last over. It's 106/7 at the end of 16 overs. Let's finish strong sheron! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Pawan Negi and Samuel Badree are content with taking singles at the moment. The plan seems to be simple - take the match to the wire and then try to win it. RCB need 28 of 18 balls.

OUT: Axar Patel dismisses dangerman Pawan Negi and that could be the final nail in the coffin as far as RCB is concerned.

OUT: RCB nine down now as Axar castles Samuel Badree and he is on a hat-trick.

Two in two! Badree looks to go big but @akshar2026 beats him and hits his off stump! 9 down now! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

What an over from @akshar2026 ! 2 wickets and just 4 runs. RCB still need 24 off the last 2 overs. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

Chahal and Aniket are only delaying the inevitable as Bangalore's horror show in IPL 10 continues.

OUT: Aniket gives away an easy catch and Mohit Sharma picks his second wicket off the innings. With that Bangalore is comprehensively beaten by Punjab.

Mohit Sharma ends his spell with a wicket to end the match! RCB are bowled out for 119 as win by 19 runs! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi #RCBvKXIP

"Nothing is working in our favour. We are trying to be positive but results aren't helping," Virat Kohli says after the match.

(BCCI Photo)

Catch all the live action of the blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Preview:

With an aim to stay relevant till the business end, a desperate Kings XI Punjab will be aiming a comprehensive victory against a down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League on Friday.

With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap.

For Kings XI Punjab, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after Friday.