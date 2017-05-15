Home IPL 2017 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL 2017: Ayaz Picks the Best Performers from the Group Phase

Ayaz Memon |Cricketnext | Updated: May 15, 2017, 7:25 PM IST

Senior cricket journalist Ayaz Memon reviews the group stage of the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League which saw some enthralling display from the 8 teams. Ultimately, it was Mumbai Indians, Rising Pune Supergiant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders who qualified for the playoffs.

The 'Cricketwallah' talks in detail about the best batsman, bowlers and most influential players who changed the course of matches with their skills. He also throws light on the young batsmen and bowlers who impressed on the big stage. Take a listen.

ayaz memonCricketwallahFrom the press boxIndian Premier LeagueIPL 10IPL 2017kolkata knight ridersMumbai IndiansRising Pune Supergiantsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 15, 2017, 7:25 PM IST

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4983 122
2 South Africa 4020 109
3 Australia 5302 108
4 England 5071 101
5 Pakistan 3870 97
FULL Ranking