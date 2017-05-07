IPL 2017: Bangladeshi Dies in Clash Over Betting

Image for representation only. (BCCI Photo)

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi man has died after a clash over illegal betting on an Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament match, police said.

Santosh Kumar, 33, died in a hospital on Friday night, two days after the incident in the northern Lalmonirhat district.

"He bet taka 50 (62 cents) with some of friends over an IPL match on May 2. He won the bet but others refused to pay him the money, triggering an altercation," local police inspector Mostafa Kamal told AFP.

"During the quarrel, someone kicked him on the scrotum, leaving him injured. He died in Rangpur Medical College Hospital," he said.

Police are investigating the death, but no arrests have been made so far.

Betting is illegal in Bangladesh but remains widespread in rural areas, especially during domestic and international cricket matches.

Last year Bangladesh telecoms regulators blocked 12 betting sites following a request from the police.

IPL is a popular event in the South Asian nation, broadcast live by a local television station.

Two local cricketers — all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and left arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman — have taken part in the cash-rich event this season.

But both have already returned home and joined their national side in England after playing just one match each for their respective franchises of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

First Published: May 7, 2017, 12:04 PM IST