IPL 2017 Begins April 5, Hyderabad to Host Final

File image of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in action. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the fixtures of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2017 (IPL) season with the opening match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5.
Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will play last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening game of the season.
Also Read: IPL 2017 Player Auction to be Held on February 20
The season will also witness IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011.
Among the other teams, Rising Pune Supergiants will take on Mumbai Indians on April 6 in Pune, while Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Gujarat Lions on April 7 in their opening match of the campaign at Rajkot.
Delhi Daredevils will take on RCB in Bengaluru on April 8 in their opener and on the same day, Kings XI Punjab host Pune for their first match at their second home in Indore.
Meanwhile, the final will also be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 21.